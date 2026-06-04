TUTTOFOOD EXPANDS STRATEGIC PRESENCE ACROSS LATIN AMERICA

Southern Europe's leading food business platform strengthens investments and strategic partnerships across Latin America amid growing EU–Mercosur trade relations

MILAN, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUTTOFOOD, Southern Europe's leading food business platform, is strengthening its strategic focus on Latin America amid growing trade relations between Mercosur and the European Union. As part of this broader international expansion strategy, Brazil has been announced as the "Country Focus" of the 2028 edition of the event, scheduled for May 8–11, 2028, in Milan.

Fiere di Parma delegation at APAS Show 2026 (PRNewsfoto/Fiere di Parma)

The initiative reinforces the increasing relevance of Latin America within global agrifood supply chains and highlights the region's growing role in international trade and food industry development.

The decision comes at a time of growing expectations surrounding the advancement of the trade agreement between Mercosur and the EU, considered one of the world's most significant economic partnerships in terms of market size, population, and agribusiness potential. Industry projections indicate that the agreement is expected to expand trade flows, reduce tariff barriers, and strengthen global supply chains, particularly in sectors related to food, proteins, ingredients, beverages, and processed products.

Within this context, TUTTOFOOD aims to position itself as a strategic gateway for Latin American companies seeking access to European and international markets through high-value business connections and global distribution opportunities.

This objective is further supported by one of the sector's most advanced and efficient matchmaking platforms, the "Buyers Program", developed by TUTTOFOOD in partnership with ITA – Italian Trade Agency, and aimed at connecting international buyers with selected suppliers in strategic markets.

As part of its broader international growth strategy, TUTTOFOOD is also increasing its investments across Latin America through enhanced buyers programs, media activities, strategic partnerships, and dedicated business development initiatives aimed at strengthening the region's integration with global food markets.

"Brazil represents a strategic entry point for TUTTOFOOD's broader development across Latin America, one of the most dynamic agrifood regions in the world," said Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma.

"As trade relations between Europe and Mercosur continue to evolve, we see growing opportunities for companies across the region to strengthen their international presence and access new markets through global business platforms such as TUTTOFOOD."

The growing relevance of Latin America within global food supply chains is reflected in the region's expanding agrifood exports and increasing international competitiveness. Brazil alone accounts for approximately 24% of its GDP through agribusiness activities and remains one of the world's leading exporters of soybeans, coffee, sugar, meat, and other agricultural commodities.

Latin America continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's key agrifood production hubs, driven by large-scale agricultural output, growing industrial capabilities, and increasing global demand for food products and ingredients.

The 2026 edition of TUTTOFOOD recorded a 30% increase in visitors, gathering 123,000 participants over four days, including 27,000 international attendees.

It also registered a strong increase in participation from Latin American operators, particularly from Brazil, which more than doubled its number of professional visitors compared to the previous edition. More than 100 buyers attended from major retail groups, importers, distributors, and food service operators across the region.

The event also featured exhibitors and institutional delegations from several Latin American countries, including Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Argentina, Cuba and Brazil.

The trade show occupied 10 pavilions and 82,000 square meters of fully sold exhibition space, bringing together 5,000 brands and 4,000 international buyers. Organized by Fiere di Parma in partnership with Fiera Milano and Koelnmesse, TUTTOFOOD has been consolidating its position as one of the world's leading business hubs for the food and beverage industry, connecting agrifood production, industry, retail, and global markets.

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