Tumor Ablation Market Size Worth $2.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 13.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tumor ablation market size is estimated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing incidence of cancer and high demand for effective treatment options are the major factors driving the market growth. According to Cancer Research U.K., the incidence rate of cancer is expected to grow by 62.0% from 2018 to 2040. Lung, breast, bowel, and prostate are the most common sites reported with cancer in 2018.

Key suggestions from the report:

Radiofrequency dominated the technology segment and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.5% in 2020 owing to prominent application in solid tumor removal

Percutaneous procedures are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures offering faster recovery and higher safety

The lung cancer segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

A sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidences of smoking, and rising air pollution are the factors contributing to the growing prevalence of lung cancer

North America dominated the market owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, high purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare, and availability of reimbursement.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Tumor Ablation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Radiofrequency, Microwave), By Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market

Increasing inclination towards minimally invasive procedures owing to benefits such as speedy recovery, patient comfort, and shorter turnaround time are the factors expected to foster the demand for advanced tumor ablation techniques during the forecast period. Integration of tumor ablation devices with efficient interventional imaging modalities such as ultrasound, MRI, and CT is anticipated to revolutionize ablation procedures performed in outpatient settings. This is expected to significantly eliminate the cost to the patient including hospital stays.

Supportive government initiatives such as screening programs, awareness campaigns, and cancer schemes for various cancer types are expected to increase the number of diagnosed cases. For instance, in 2019, the National Health Scheme (NHS) started offering lung cancer screening programs in some areas of England. Such initiatives are anticipated to escalate the need for cancer management in the early cancer stages, thereby driving the market.

The rising demand for advanced medical technologies coupled with improving financing capabilities of healthcare facilities is expected to increase the demand for medical devices being used for the treatment of tumors, during the forecast period. For instance, Maimonides Medical Centre, New York announced the purchase of advanced High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) ablation device (Focal One by EDAP TMS SA) in 2019, becoming the second hospital in the U.S. to be equipped with HIFU technology.

Grand View Research has segmented the global tumor ablation market on the basis of technology, treatment, application, and region:

Tumor Ablation Technology Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Radio frequency



Microwave



Cryoablation



Irreversible Electroporation



Other Ablation Technologies

Tumor Ablation Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Surgical ablation



Kidney Cancer





Liver Cancer





Breast cancer





Lung Cancer





Prostate Cancer





Other cancers



Laparoscopic Ablation



Kidney Cancer





Liver Cancer





Breast cancer





Lung Cancer





Prostate Cancer





Other cancers



Percutaneous Ablation



Kidney Cancer





Liver Cancer





Breast cancer





Lung Cancer





Prostate Cancer





Other cancers

Tumor Ablation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Kidney Cancer



Liver Cancer



Breast cancer



Lung Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Other cancers

Tumor Ablation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Netherland





Switzerland





Belgium





Hungary



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Thailand





South Korea





Taiwan





Singapore





Malaysia





Indonesia





Philippines



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey





Israel

List of Key Players of Tumor Ablation Market

Galil Medical Inc.

Misonix Inc.

HealthTronics

Mermaid Medical

Theraclion

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

HS Hospital Service S.P.A

EDAP TMS S.A.

Image-Guided Therapy Systems Market – The global image-guided therapy systems market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market – The global MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market size was valued at USD 493.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Laparoscopic Devices Market – The global laparoscopic devices market size was valued at USD 5.94 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

