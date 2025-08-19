True Global Ventures Granted Capital Markets Services Licence beyond Venture Capital Fund Management by MAS

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures 4 Plus Pte. Ltd. ("TGV") is pleased to announce that it has been granted a Capital Markets Services ("CMS") licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to conduct regulated fund management activities under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (SFA) beyond the management of venture capital funds.

The CMS licence authorises TGV now as a Licensed Fund Management Company ("LFMC") for accredited investors, to manage regulated investment funds from Singapore, strengthening the firm's position as a global venture capital leader and underscoring its commitment to robust governance, compliance, and investor protection.

Strategic Growth Pathways Under the Licence

With the CMS licence in place, TGV is able to broaden its fund management activities and introduce new investment strategies in addition to its existing venture capital funds mandate. These include potentially managing:

Continuation Funds – enabling TGV to extend its support for proven, high-performing portfolio companies by providing additional growth capital, while also giving investors a choice of continued participation at later stages pre-IPO companies. Such funds can both invest in the best portfolio companies in primary rounds as well as into secondaries without the constraints imposed by TGV's previous Venture Capital Fund Management ("VCFM") license.

Fund of Funds – diversifying investor portfolios by allocating to top-tier venture capital managers across regions and sectors, supported by TGV's extensive global networks.

Public Companies Investments – selectively investing in listed companies that align with TGV's core themes in artificial intelligence and blockchain, allowing investors to benefit across both private and public markets.

Crypto Funds – leveraging TGV's strong track record in blockchain to offer professionally managed exposure to digital assets, underpinned by institutional-grade governance and risk management.

"We are honoured to receive the CMS licence from MAS, which reflects our commitment to meeting the highest regulatory compliance and governance standards," said Beatrice Lion, CEO of TGV. "This milestone enables us to build on True Global Ventures' strong track record and with immediate effect we will be able to invest more in secondaries in our existing portfolio without restrictions from our previous VCFM license."

Dušan Stojanović, initiator of TGV, comments "With our expanded license, all of the above investment strategies are possibilities of our fund management activities. That said, we will still maintain our core focus on funds investing in equity with fund sizes between US$100 and 200 million where we have so far had exceptional returns being among the top 3% of venture capital funds globally in the same vintage."

The CMS licence represents a significant step in TGV's mission to back exceptional entrepreneurs and disruptive technologies worldwide, while operating with the highest level of fiduciary responsibility.

About True Global Ventures

TGV is a global venture capital firm founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and investors. The firm backs serial entrepreneurs in innovation-driven sectors, including artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. With a strong track record of investing in venture companies, TGV primarily invests across Bay Area, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Stockholm and Dubai and leverages its global network to accelerate portfolio company growth and long-term investor value.

