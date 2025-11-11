True Global Ventures celebrates two major portfolio milestones in 72 hours, marking a defining moment in the U.S.

Forge Global's $660 million acquisition and Animoca Brands' planned Nasdaq listing mark defining moments for the True Global Ventures Funds 4 and 5.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV), the global venture capital firm investing in AI and Blockchain technology companies celebrates a historic week in the U.S.

Two of TGV's flagship investments — Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE) and Animoca Brands Corporation Limited — have each achieved transformative milestones that highlight the fund's long term commitment to backing visionary entrepreneurs shaping the future of finance and digital assets.

FORGE GLOBAL ACQUIRED BY CHARLES SCHWAB FOR $660 MILLION

Charles Schwab Corporation has agreed to acquire Forge Global for approximately US $660 million, valuing the company at about US $45 per share.

Forge Global has pioneered digital infrastructure that enables liquidity in private equity and venture capital, connecting investors, shareholders, and private companies in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing secondaries ecosystems.

"Moments like this remind us why we invest for the long run," said Dušan Stojanović, original founder of True Global Ventures, a visionary supporting extraordinary entrepreneurs. "Forge Global has redefined how liquidity is created and managed in private markets. Its acquisition by Charles Schwab reflects the accelerating convergence between traditional finance and the private-markets economy — a space where TGV has invested since inception. We believe that Forge Global will continue to innovate in areas like tokenisation of private company stock and funds!"

Kelly Rodrigues, CEO of Forge Global, added: "This partnership with Charles Schwab represents an inflection point for private markets. Forge was built to democratize access to private-company investments, and joining forces with one of the world's most trusted financial institutions will dramatically accelerate that mission. We're proud to have had long-term partners like TGV who believed in this vision from the start."

ANIMOCA BRANDS PURSUING NASDAQ LISTING VIA CURRENC GROUP INC.

Animoca Brands has proposed a merger with Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) through which Animoca's shareholders would own approximately 95% of the combined entity. The merger is expected to complete in H2 2026 and result in a Nasdaq-listed company.

Animoca Brands is building the foundational layer of digital property rights. Its partnership with Currenc creates powerful potential synergies across cross-border payments, stablecoins, and tokenized digital assets — combining Web3 innovation with next-generation financial infrastructure.

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: "A Nasdaq listing via Currenc represents a major step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets and tokenization. It enables us to bring the benefits of digital property rights — from gaming and education to finance and beyond — to an even broader audience."

He continued: "Our collaboration with Currenc reflects shared DNA — both organizations are reinventing how value moves globally. Together, we aim to accelerate the transition toward open, interoperable digital economies. True Global Ventures has been a steadfast believer in this vision from the very beginning."

Dušan Stojanović, commented: "Yat Siu is one of the most visionary entrepreneurs of our time. His leadership at Animoca Brands continues to shape the future of digital property rights. Our partnership spans over a decade, and seeing Animoca prepare for a Nasdaq listing is not only a testament to his vision, but to the power of persistence, innovation, and global collaboration. We are proud to have believed in this mission from its earliest stages."

A DEFINING WEEK FOR TRUE GLOBAL VENTURES

These two milestones — one in private-markets liquidity, the other in digital-asset infrastructure — epitomize TGV's investment philosophy: back visionary founders, accelerate scale in US and globally, bridge traditional finance with AI and Blockchain innovation.

A few months after being granted as a License Fund Management Company (LFMC) with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), True Global Ventures is now celebrating two major successes in the U.S, positioning itself among the best-performing venture capital funds globally.

