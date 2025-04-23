Trip.com Group Witnesses Double-digit Cross-border Growth for May Labour Day Holiday

According to Trip.com Group's latest booking data, Asia-Pacific travellers are exhibiting a stronger interest in travelling closer to home this Labour Day holiday—be it domestically or regionally. The top five cross-border destinations include Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia. Overall, Asia-Pacific key markets have seen close to triple-digit growth for domestic travel, and strong double-digit growth in cross-border travel this May holiday season.

Accommodation preferences are also evolving. Travellers are expanding beyond traditional hotels, leading to a surge in demand for apartments, villas, and inns. Alternative stays have seen triple-digit booking growth in markets such as South Korea, Thailand, and Hong Kong SAR.

Bookings are increasingly concentrated in destinations surrounded by nature—scenic lakes, mountains, national parks, and beaches are driving interest. Japan has emerged as a favourite for these types of stays, thanks to its hot springs, views of Mt. Fuji, and access to Hakone National Park.

Travellers are increasingly turning to coastal locations for villa stays, especially where sea views and beach access are front and centre. This shift is particularly noticeable among Chinese mainland, Japanese, and South Korean travellers. Bali, for example, is experiencing a notable uptick in villa bookings.

In line with this shift, searches for nature-based breaks and Instagrammable destinations have recorded triple-digit growth, highlighting a growing desire for aesthetically appealing escapes that offer tranquillity and a deeper connection to the natural environment.

Regional Travel Takes Off: China and Japan Lead the Way, South Korea and Vietnam Travel Growing

The Labour Day holiday remains a powerful driver of cross-border travel across Asia, particularly in China, with a five-day holiday from 1-5 May, while Japan celebrates its 'Golden Week' holiday from 29 April to 6 May. Trip.com Group data shows strong cross-border travel from China and Japan compared to 2024.

Top regional destinations for Chinese travellers include Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, while Japanese travellers are flocking to South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the United States.

Notably, both South Korea and Vietnam have the opportunity to holiday for longer. Vietnam will celebrate a five-day holiday from Wednesday, 30 April to Sunday, 4 May, for Reunification Day and International Workers' Day, while South Korean travellers, on the other hand, can utilise two days of annual leave to get six days off between 1 May and 6 May.

As such, booking data shows a substantial increase in domestic and cross-border bookings for both markets. Vietnam is witnessing an increase of over 190% in domestic bookings, with cross-border bookings exceeding 150%. The trend is similar for South Korea, with domestic bookings surging by nearly 190% and cross-border travel up by over 150%, indicating the impact of this extended May holiday.

A Rise in Multi-City Destinations and Flights Over Six Hours

Making the most of the holidays is an ever-appealing trend across Asia, reflected by multi-destination stays. Bookings for trips to two or more cities have increased by 60% compared to last year.

Asia-Pacific multi-city itineraries are designed around clusters of closely connected cities within a single country. Travellers from Malaysia, for instance, are choosing to explore both Chengdu and Chongqing during trips to China, while visitors from Hong Kong SAR are pairing visits to Kyoto and Osaka in Japan. Chinese tourists are also embracing this trend, favouring Japan and commonly combining Osaka and Tokyo into one seamless journey.

Flights over six hours are the fastest-growing flight segment, compared to last year. Long-haul journeys among South Korean travellers are reaching triple-digit growth, and Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese travellers are seeing strong double-digit increases.

As these long-haul trips rise in popularity, travellers are also opting to visit more than one destination per journey. Japanese tourists are opting for a blend of London and Barcelona, combining British heritage with Mediterranean vibrancy. Chinese travellers are exploring London and Edinburgh, capturing a north-south sweep of the UK. At the same time, South Korean visitors frequently pair London with Paris for a classic European twin-city experience.

Engaging Experiences and Gourmet Stops

Travellers continue to flock to Asia's most dynamic urban hubs, with Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Hong Kong SAR, and Bangkok emerging as the top cities. The surge reflects a consistent appetite for destinations that seamlessly blend vibrant street life, deep-rooted traditions, and must-try food experiences. Food-related searches have seen a notable uptick across the region, with almost 20% growth in culinary searches. Popular cuisines and local delicacies are increasingly influencing destination choice. Japanese cuisine is seeing the highest search volume for food in Osaka and Tokyo, representing the local food scene of these two popular cities.

At the same time, event tourism is rising. Concert tour bookings show double-digit growth for the May holiday. Notably, Japanese tourists are attending domestic music events, such as concerts by the Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together. Chinese mainland consumers favour events in South Korea, like HIPHOPPLAYA FESTIVAL 2025 and domestic events, such as the Beijing Strawberry Festival. Travellers departing from Hong Kong SAR are keen to catch homegrown talent Eason Chan, at his FEAR and DREAMS World Tour in Tokyo—all signalling travellers' increasing interest in combining cultural experiences with their travel plans.

The 2025 Labour Day holiday illustrates the growing complexity and choice being embraced by modern travellers—from nature-rich retreats and food-led journeys to long-haul, multi-stop adventures—highlighting a new era of discovery in global travel.

