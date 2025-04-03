Trip.com Group Expands Childcare Leave Policy, Covering More Than 10,000 Employees Worldwide

Three additional childcare leave days extend support to parents of children under 18 years old

Part of a broader commitment to support working parents, including childcare subsidies and hybrid work options

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group has announced an expansion of its family-friendly policies, introducing an additional three days of paid childcare leave for employees with children under 18 years old. This initiative, which takes effect immediately, is expected to benefit over 10,000 employees globally, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting working parents and promoting work-life balance.

Additional Support for Parents at Every Stage

Being "family-friendly" is one of the four key pillars of Trip.com Group's Sustainability framework, guiding its commitment to fostering a supportive workplace culture. The expansion of childcare leave is part of Trip.com Group's ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive workplace, complementing a range of existing benefits, such as childcare subsidies, hybrid work arrangements, and even on-site childcare support.

The additional three days of childcare leave apply even to parents of older children, ensuring flexibility and support for employees at different stages of parenthood. Previously, employees' childcare leave entitlement varied by country, depending on local statutory benefits. The new policy provides a globally consistent enhancement, giving all eligible employees more time to care for their children without compromising their professional responsibilities.

"Raising a child requires more than just financial support—it involves time, care, and a strong support system," said a spokesperson from Trip.com Group's HR team. "By enhancing our childcare leave policy, we aim to give parents the flexibility they need to be present for their children while maintaining their careers."

Bingxing Zhou, an employee based in Shanghai, expressed joy when she first heard the news. "I'm really happy to hear that we now have three additional childcare days. As children grow, they actually need more quality time with their parents. I'm glad I can spend more time with my kid doing meaningful things, while still maintaining a balance with work."

Others mentioned that the extra childcare leave helps parents even after the newborn stage. "There's already some focus on maternity and paternity leave locally, but this new childcare policy is a great step forward. It shows the company understands that parents need time and flexibility to care for their kids even at later stages," said Jessica Lai from the Singapore office.

Annwen Bristow, from the UK office, also shared how it helps with unexpected circumstances, "Being a working mother, having to leave work suddenly to pick up an unwell child happens all too often. This new initiative reduces the stress of having to do this, and prioritises my child. Very appreciated!"

Strengthening Family-Friendly Policies

In addition to childcare leave, the company continues to invest in family-support initiatives. In 2023, Trip.com Group allocated approximately one billion yuan (approximately US$137.6 million) in childcare subsidies, offering employees who have been with the company for over three years an annual cash bonus of 10,000 yuan (approximately US$1376.44) for each child from birth until the age of five. To date, this has benefitted more than 1,130 employees worldwide, with employees using it for essential expenses such as formula, diapers, healthcare and education.

Promoting Employee Well-being and Work-Life Balance

The introduction of additional childcare leave aligns with Trip.com Group's broader efforts to enhance employee well-being. In recent years, the company has focused on hybrid work arrangements, allowing employees to work remotely on designated days, which has saved an estimated 900,000 hours of commuting time and benefited families worldwide.

The results are reports of improved employee satisfaction, enhanced work-life balance, and even helping to reduce traffic congestion in cities across the world.

Moreover, Trip.com Group has seen nearly 100% of female employees return to work after maternity leave, a testament to the effectiveness of its supportive workplace policies. These efforts, combined with paid parental leave and childcare subsidies, underscore the company's commitment to workplace equality and career development.

A Sustainable and Employee-Centric Approach

Trip.com Group remains at the forefront of corporate social responsibility, continuously enhancing policies that prioritise employee well-being. With major corporations increasingly recognising the importance of work-life balance, Trip.com Group sets a strong example by fostering a workplace culture that values flexibility and support for working parents.

Looking ahead, the company aims to inspire more organisations to implement similar initiatives, contributing to a more sustainable and employee-friendly corporate landscape globally.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

