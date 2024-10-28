Trip.com Group Celebrates 25 Years of Unforgettable Journeys with Customers and Partners

"In 25 years, we have grown from a team of just a handful of employees to an international company, with a workforce of more than 30,000 professionals. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my colleagues, past and present, for their invaluable contributions to Trip.com Group and the industry," remarked Trip.com Group Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board James Liang.

"Together, we have consistently innovated to make travel more accessible and efficient for hundreds of millions worldwide, transitioning from online to mobile-first, and now, as we embrace emerging technologies like AI which promise to transform the travel experience, we look forward to writing the next chapter of our story."

Celebrating 25 Years: New Features and Rewards

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Trip.com, one of the flagship brands under the Group, has introduced a major upgrade to its membership program, offering enhanced benefits for loyal users and a more optimised upgrade system. This provides travellers with higher-value perks and enhanced services as they move up the rewards tiers, including free VIP airport lounge access, complimentary global e-SIMs, and airport transfer upgrades.

The newly launched Diamond+ is the latest level added to the new rewards program, providing members with exclusive services such as premium customer support and rewards like free attraction tickets.

To complement this exciting new upgrade, Trip.com, celebrating its 7th anniversary this year, is introducing a Member Carnival Campaign. Until October 31st, users can earn additional Trip Coins by booking hotels or flights. Furthermore, Trip Coins can be used to redeem travel product coupons, available across a variety of products, including flights, hotels, attractions, and more*.

*Rewards can be viewed on the Trip.com app. Both the campaigns and gameplay initiatives are available in select markets. T&Cs apply.

Meanwhile, TripGenie, Trip.com's AI-powered travel assistant, continues to revolutionise travel planning for users. Currently available in over 10 languages, it offers intuitive planning through advanced AI-driven recommendations. Not only can it suggest hotels, attractions and more, but it can also assist with route optimisation, itinerary management and sharing, hotel recommendations, and customer service enquiries.

All of this helps travellers book a seamless trip every step of the way. In 2024, TripGenie has received over 2.6 million unique views, an increase of over 120% compared to 2023.

Celebrating Recognition and New Initiatives

In 2024, Trip.com Group has been recognised as a leader in travel with numerous accolades. Notable mentions include Fortune Asia Future 30 and the Forbes China Best Employer Award.

The company is also committed to enhancing its capabilities for customers and partners. Today, it serves over 400 million users worldwide and operates in 39 countries and regions, offering services across 1.7 million global properties, over 600 airlines, and 1.4 million attractions.

This year, Trip.com Group has also launched new initiatives in various markets to further connect with customers and partners. These include a new office in Dubai, a new livestreaming centre in Bangkok, and the Shanghai Express layover tours in Shanghai.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives

As part of its commitment to responsible growth, Trip.com Group also celebrates the first anniversary of its global childcare subsidy initiative, which has benefitted over 500 employees since its launch last year.

Trip.com Group continues promoting sustainability within the travel industry, highlighted in the second edition of the company's latest Sustainable Travel Consumer Report. The report underscores the Group's advocacy for more carbon-friendly travel options and the importance of working across the industry to achieve this goal.

Looking Ahead

As Trip.com Group marks 25 years of innovation, the company remains focused on charting new paths in travel, setting its sights on future growth through digital transformation, strategic partnerships, and continued dedication to its brands and customers around the world.

"As we celebrate 25 years of growth and innovation, we reflect on the vision, dedication, collaboration, and trust of our customers, partners and stakeholders that have shaped our journey. Over 400 million travellers and two million partners have joined us on our journey to pursue the perfect trip for a better world," said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. "We look forward to the exciting possibilities for innovation and partnerships to continue to redefine the way we travel."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541441/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541442/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541443/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541444/4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026638/Trip_com_Group_Logo.jpg