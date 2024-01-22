Trip.com Group and LATAM Airlines Group Partner to Enhance Travel Experience Through NDC Technology

The international travel service provider and the Latin American airline group have agreed to implement the New Distribution Capability (NDC) to provide customers with a better, more efficient travel experience.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading travel service provider, announced today the signing of a new NDC agreement with LATAM Airlines Group.

This agreement between the two companies aims to provide a contemporary and streamlined ticketing experience for global travellers. It also offers unparalleled connectivity to over 144 destinations covered by LATAM Airlines across 22 countries and regions, including Latin America, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania.

From left to right: Juan Villanova, Trip.com Airlines Director Spain, Benelux & Latin America, Thibaud Morand, LATAM Airlines General Manager of Europe, Andreas Schek, LATAM Airlines Global Sales Vice President and Henk van der Velde, Trip.com - Regional Director of Southern Europe & Benelux, Latin America & Africa

The key benefit of this agreement is the adoption of NDC standard technology. This technology gives customers access to a complete and more comprehensive selection of airline offerings and the option to buy additional products, services, and add-ons such as baggage allowance and seats.

Moreover, customers can access a broader range of ancillary services and more detailed information by browsing the change and cancellation policy section during checkout, leading to improved Trip.com Group and LATAM Airlines Group's after-sales services.

Juan Villanova, Sales Manager of Trip.com for Spain and Latin America, comments: "Trip.com is a cutting-edge online travel company that leads the way in technology. Our commitment is to improve our product offerings to guarantee the highest customer satisfaction. With this tech solution, our passengers will have access to an improved and more competitive selection of flights and products."

The agreement will include integrating a shopping engine for ticket sales via some of Trip.com Group's leading brands, offering a cost advantage to both suppliers and customers.

Henk Van der Velde, Regional Director for Southern Europe and Latin America for Trip.com Group's flight Department, adds: "We are delighted to collaborate with LATAM Airlines Group in the implementation of an NDC standard, and offer solutions for everyone via a shopping engine, which has yielded excellent results. I look forward to continuing this collaboration and bringing new features that positively impact our customer's travel experience."

Andreas Schek, Vice President of Sales and Branding of LATAM Airlines Group, adds: "We are proud of this collaboration with Trip.com Group on the implementation of the NDC standard, as it allows us to explore ways to enhance its efficiency further. This is a significant milestone in the future of distribution that will benefit our global customers."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider made up of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites, and 24/7 customer support centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the most well-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world." Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com .

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and affiliates is Latin America's leading airline group, with presence in five domestic markets in South America: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, along with international operations within Latin America and to Europe, US and the Caribbean. The group operates a fleet including Boeing 767, B767F, B777, B787, Airbus A319, A320, A320neo and A321 aircraft, the most modern models of their kind. LATAM is recognized for its sustainable practices, based on three criteria: economics, social and environmental. In 2021, following the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment, LATAM Airlines was recognized as the most sustainable airline in the region and fourth worldwide, as well as being included in the 2022 Sustainability Yearbook in the Bronze category. Likewise, the group was part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for six consecutive years, being cataloged as one of the most sustainable in the world. The shares of the LATAM Airlines group are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange. Due to its Chapter 11 filing, the ADR program is no longer listed on the NYSE and LATAM's ADRs are traded in the OTC (over-the-counter) markets. For further information, visit www.latam.com. For financial information: www.latamairlinesgroup.net.

