Trip.com Group launches worldwide "Travel On Sale"

The promotion will be accompanied by a series of in-destination livestreams, offering users the chance to lock-in flexible reservations at a discount of up to 60%. Having achieved sales of over USD 70 million in a number of pilot markets to date, the company anticipates that the international campaign will see a total of over 100 million room nights on offer at significantly discounted rates.

"It has been a long time since our last trip, and we know both our partners and fellow travellers can't wait to travel on," said Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun. "With these great deals on offer, there's never been a better time to discover the world, and we're sure that users will love this new way to book and travel."

As part of the campaign, the leading travel services provider will be offering discounted and flexible rates on over 33,000 hotels in 180 countries as part of its "Staycation" promotion. For flight tickets, customers will have the freedom to make changes to their itinerary with the company's new "Flexibooking" guarantee. In addition, customers will have access to early bird discounts on flights, as well as various exclusive promotions, including a "free ticket lucky draw".

The "Trip.com LIVE" series of in-destination livestreams and accompanying promotions will kick off on 23 June. Adjacent to the all-new "Trip.com LIVE" series, Trip.com is rolling out a global "Travel Experience Officer" program, which will provide sponsorship and exposure for local KOLs. In a pilot program in the South Korea market, Trip.com has to date worked with over 100 influencers and 30 brands to stimulate content creation and increase platform exposure.

"Our customers around the world are telling us that they're ready to get out of their homes and start travelling again. However, safety and flexibility are on the front of their minds," said Trip.com COO Schubert Lou. "That's why we've introduced these new products and features, to give users confidence, and make travel exciting again."

For partners, the promotion offers an opportunity to utilize idle stock, and gain exposure on the company's wide-reaching platforms, which serve over 400 million users globally. The company has also pledged to help revitalize the global industry with a "Travel On Fund".

"Cherished memories of our previous trips have given us strength throughout this difficult time," said Trip.com Group Co-founder and Chairman James Liang. "As it becomes possible to relive those memories and create new ones, we're working with our partners to give travellers the freedom to travel on with exclusive discounts and benefits. We're ready, and we're waiting. It's time to travel on."

