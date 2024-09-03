TrinaTracker demonstrates upgraded Vanguard 1P solution at Intersolar South America

SAO PAULO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a division of Trinasolar specializing in smart solar tracking solutions, has showcased its upgraded version of the Vanguard 1P smart tracking solution at the prestigious Intersolar South America in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The upgraded version equipped with the industry's first multi-motor drive system allows a longer tracker length and guarantees better stability in challenging conditions such as high winds, and it gained a lot of attention during the exhibition, held from August 27 to 29.

TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P smart tracking solution at Intersolar South America 2024

TrinaTracker specializes in maximizing the profitability of PV power stations and promoting high-quality solar installations, leading the way with its Vanguard 1P solution, the industry's first multi-motor drive system, and surpassing traditional mechanical drives. The Vanguard 1P solution offers superior stability and adaptability in complex environmental conditions, making it highly compatible with a wide range of solar module formats.

The upgraded Vanguard 1P is an ideal solution for projects in expansive, flat regions. It maximizes tracker length use, achieves an outstanding high use rate. Vanguard 1P is fully compatible with 700W+ high-power modules, including Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W series. This integration ensures both system reliability and stability, achieving dual optimization of performance and cost-effectiveness.

The solution also integrates TrinaTracker's latest-generation smart control system, combining advanced electronic control units, the SuperTrack Smart Tracking Algorithm and the Trina Smart Cloud monitoring platform. This significantly boosts power generation efficiency and ensures robust system stability, unlocking the full potential of PV power stations. By the end of June this year TrinaTracker had delivered its smart tracking solutions to more than 700 PV power stations in more than 60 countries, with cumulative tracker shipments exceeding 23GW.

The renowned industry analysts Wood Mackenzie and S&P Global have ranked TrinaTracker as one of the top three solar tracker suppliers in South America. Its unique "hardware + software + service platform" smart tracking solutions not only significantly increases the overall energy yield of PV power stations but also greatly enhances construction efficiency, driving rapid growth in local PV markets and gaining widespread acclaim.

TrinaTracker remains committed to providing global customers with valuable, differentiated products and solutions, supporting the advance of global clean energy with its high-quality services and innovative offerings.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494827/image.jpg