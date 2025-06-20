TrinaTracker Ranks Among Top 3 in Key European Solar Tracker Markets According to Wood Mackenzie

CHANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned research institution Wood Mackenzie has released its Global solar PV tracker market share report 2025, ranking TrinaTracker sixth globally and fourth in major regions including Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. These results align with the company's strategy of delivering high-quality tracker solutions while focusing on premium markets.

TrinaTracker’s regional shipment rankings

Top 4 in Europe, TOP 3 in Spain and Italy

The report highlights TrinaTracker's position as the fourth-leading provider in the European market, with particularly strong performance in Spain and Italy, where TrinaTracker ranks third. Europe emerged as TrinaTracker's second-largest market in 2024, accounting for 29.2% of its total shipments. Beyond shipment volume, Europe serves as a key hub for TrinaTracker's flagship projects showcasing its latest technological innovation. For instance, at the Campina project in Spain, TrinaTracker partnered with third-party UL to conduct field tests on its self-developed SuperTrack smart tracking algorithm. The results demonstrated a 2.21% boost in solar plant performance on average, with an impressive 9.15% improvement on typical cloudy days.

Rapid Expansion in the Middle East

The Middle East saw solar tracker shipments surge to 15.449 GW in 2024, more than doubling from the previous year. Saudi Arabia dominated the region as the largest market, contributing over 12 GW. TrinaTracker ranks fourth in the region, driven by major projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In early 2025, TrinaTracker announced the opening of a 3 GW factory in Saudi Arabia and the delivery of its Vanguard 1P trackers to the PIF4 Al Khushaybi PV Project, further accelerating its growth in the region.

Till end of Q1 2025, TrinaTracker has cumulatively delivered around 30GW of its smart mounting systems to more than 60 countries. Through years of operation, TrinaTracker has garnered widespread praise for its products and services. This year, the company aims to strengthen its global presence by offering localized, low-LCOE solar tracker solutions, anticipating steady business growth in the years ahead.

