Trina Storage Unveils Next-Generation 6MWh+ Energy Storage System in Saudi Arabia, Driving Middle East Energy Transition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Solar & Storage Live KSA, Trina Storage officially unveiled its next-generation 6.25 MWh energy storage platform, Elementa 3. With higher energy density, enhanced safety, and improved cost efficiency.

Elementa 3: Higher Capacity, Greater Efficiency, Enhanced Safety

Trina Storage Unveils Next-Generation 6MWh+ Energy Storage System at Solar & Storage Live KSA

The Elementa 3 features 587 Ah cells, increasing single-cabinet capacity to 6.25 MWh, with module energy density improved by 12.3%. Its compact design raises the site-level energy density by 24.7%, significantly reducing levelized cost of storage (LCOS).

Safety has been strengthened across all levels: optimized cell materials, module-level liquid cooling system, and an advanced cabinet structure provide 2-hour full-cabinet fire resistance, ensuring reliable operation in demanding grid conditions.

Localized Design for the Middle East's Harsh Climate

Elementa 3 has been fully adapted to meet the challenging environmental conditions of Middle East, including extreme heat, dust, and high salt concentrations. The cabinet adopts C5 coating, effectively resisting coastal salt spray and sand abrasion. Modules meet IP67 protection standards, ensuring reliable operation in dust-prone areas. The system operates reliably at temperatures up to 55 °C, supported by a bionic cooling system that maintains long-term efficiency and reliability under high-heat conditions.

Driving Saudi Arabia's Energy Transition and Sustainable Growth

Trina Storage has established a strong global presence, with cumulative shipments reaching 12 GWh by mid-2025. In the Middle East, the company has demonstrated exceptional local delivery capabilities and end-to-end operational coordination. For instance, the 300MWh BESS project in Egypt was delivered and connected to the grid in only 60 days, setting a new local benchmark in project delivery.

Trina Storage has been recognized as a BNEF Tier 1 energy storage supplier for seven consecutive quarters and listed by S&P Global Commodity Insights in its Tier 1 list for PV modules and energy storage systems. These recognitions affirm the company's strong bankability and reliability, earning broad trust from investors and customers.

Todd Li, Head of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa at Trina Solar, said:

"With more than 57 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects tendered under the National Renewable Energy Programme, the Kingdom is entering a transformative phase, and we are well positioned to contribute to this growth through our full range of advanced technologies and integrated smart-energy solutions that support the Kingdom's evolving energy needs."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795329/Trina_Storage_Unveils_Next_Generation_6MWh__Energy_Storage_System_Solar.jpg