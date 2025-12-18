Trina Storage Completes 5MWh LSFT at Maximum Severity -- Surpassing the Industry's Highest Safety Standards

CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Trina Storage has successfully completed a full-container 5MWh Large-Scale Fire Test (LSFT) of its self-developed Elementa 2 Pro system under extreme conditions, achieving zero thermal propagation, full structural integrity, and validated system-level safety performance under conditions far exceeding industry standards.

Trina Storage's full-container 5MWh Large-Scale Fire Test (LSFT) under maximum-severity conditions

The test was conducted under the full supervision of internationally recognized third-parties, TÜV Rheinland and North American fire engineering consultancy Hiller, and executed in accordance with the latest NFPA 855:2026 & UL 9540A:2025-11 safety standards, under conditions more stringent than standard industry requirements.

A real-site layout — intensified far beyond test limits

10 cm cabinet spacing — heat concentration intensified

Containers were arranged side-to-side at only 10 cm, far below the 60 cm standard distance, minimizing heat dissipation and increasing thermal stress.

Maximum energy configuration — 100% SOC full installation

The initiation container was ignited with all modules installed and charged to 100% SOC, maximizing thermal runaway.

Fire suppression disabled — safety design fully tested without intervention

All automatic suppression and active extinguishing functions remained OFF throughout the test, requiring the system to rely solely on its structural isolation and engineering-level safety design.

Explosion-vent panels and ventilation system kept open — oxygen flow boosted

Explosion-vent panels and ventilation system remained open to intensify oxygen flow, increasing combustion strength and thermal load beyond real-world failure scenarios.

Despite these extreme conditions, Elementa 2 Pro maintained structural stability and controlled thermal behavior — demonstrating complete end-to-end safety performance from cell to system.

Elevating industry safety standards to new heights

Throughout the entire test, the initiation container maintained structural integrity without any collapse, while no thermal propagation occurred in adjacent containers.

Additionally, the UPS within the initiating container remained functional, and the electrical cabinet was preserved intact, validating spatial layout, electrical isolation and equipment protection strategy. Cell temperatures remained below 43.9°C in the back-to-back container and 23.9°C in the side-by-side container — both far beneath the cell venting point.

From field validation to grid-level operation

This large-scale fire test not only validates resilience under extreme boundary conditions, but also reflects Trina Storage's commitment to safety-first engineering and system-level innovation.

Trina Storage will continue to push safety technology forward, working with customers, regulators and partners worldwide to build a safer, more resilient and high-quality clean energy future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847845/Trina_Storage_s_full_container_5MWh_Large_Scale_Fire_Test__LSFT__maximum_severity_conditions.jpg