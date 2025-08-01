Trident Group Firmly Establishes Global Presence with the Opening of its Dubai Office to Service the Fast-Growing Demand for Home Textiles and Paper

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Group, India's leading business conglomerate and the world's largest manufacturer of terry towels, has announced the launch of its new office in Dubai. Located at THTL Trading LLC, 1202, Maze Tower, near the Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road, the office will serve as a central hub to expand the company's reach across the GCC, Africa, and CIS regions.

Luxurious Spring Summer Collection Floret by Trident Group.

Trident's Dubai office marks a key milestone in its international growth strategy. The new operations will focus on two of the company's core categories: luxury home textiles and high-quality paper, catering primarily to leading retailers and the growing hospitality sector in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group, said, "Dubai is not just a city; it is a strategic gateway to some of the fastest-growing markets in the world. With the launch of this office, we aim to deepen our relationships with customers across the region and respond more swiftly to evolving market needs. Our focus continues to be on making sustainable luxury more accessible to homes and businesses globally."

Over the years, Trident has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to some of the biggest names in global retail and premium hotel chains. Known for its quality, durability, and innovation, Trident's products are present in over 100 countries and are increasingly favoured by customers seeking luxury and everyday functionality in one.

About Trident Group:

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India. The organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

