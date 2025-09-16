Trident Group Deepens MENA Footprint with AED 6 million Investment at Sleep Expo ME 2025

Trident Group

16 Sep, 2025, 08:25 GMT

Trident underscores its leadership in textile innovation at Sleep Expo ME 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Group, one of the world's largest textile manufacturers, has reinforced its commitment to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a dual investment strategy. The Group has already invested AED 1 million towards strengthening its regional expansion and at the ongoing Sleep Expo ME 2025, announced a further AED 5 million investment in a state-of-the-art warehouse and stocking facility. With this move, Trident signals its long-term vision for the MENA market, ensuring stronger supply chain infrastructure and enhanced accessibility for customers across the region. 

Trident Group showcasing its full range at Dubai Sleep Expo ME 2025

At Sleep Expo ME 2025, held from 15-17 September at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1–3 & Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre, Trident showcased its full range including Bed & Bath Linen, My Trident, Yarn, Paper, and Bathrobes. Sleep Expo Middle East is MENA's largest and most influential event dedicated to the sleep, mattress, and bedding industry. The central theme of the showcase was the 20th anniversary of Trident's patented Air Rich® technology, a pioneering textile innovation inspired by the lightness and plushness of a feather.

Speaking about participating in Sleep Expo ME 2025, Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group, Mr. Rajinder Gupta, said: "The Trident Group makes some of the world's most technologically advanced sleep and bedding products. There was no better platform than the Sleep Expo, the largest and most influential of its kind in the MENA region, to bring our innovations to the forefront. With AED 1 million already invested in a regional showroom and office, and a further AED 5 million now announced for a warehouse and stocking facility, we are demonstrating our deep commitment to the MENA market." 

About Trident Group    

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Towels, Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. The group has offices in New York and London, and exports products to over 150 countries and is one of the largest home textiles companies in the world. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774073/Trident_Group_Sleep_Expo_2025.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741855/Trident_Group_Logo.jpg

