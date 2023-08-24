Trianz Wins Silver Award for Best New Hire Onboarding Program from Brandon Hall

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is thrilled to announce that they have won a Silver Award at the prestigious Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards 2023 in the Best New Hire Onboarding Program category. The award was for Trianz' New Hire Orientation (NHO) Program, a collaborative project with EI Powered by MPS that represents a paradigm shift in new hire orientation, resulting in exceptional onboarding experiences.

The internationally acclaimed Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements in human capital management, learning and development, and talent acquisition. The entries are meticulously evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives against the following criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Receiving the award, Sujit Sahoo, Vice President of Human Capital and Learning & Development at Trianz said, "Trianz' recognition in the Best New Hire Onboarding Program category reflects our commitment to providing our employees with the best-in-class training and development, setting the benchmark for excellence in talent development."

The award-winning New Hire Orientation (NHO) program has been designed to empower new hires with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to thrive in a dynamic digital transformation environment. This learner-centric program is hosted on a user-friendly self-paced learning management system that is intelligently configured to offer a comprehensive learning experience, including content consumption, query resolution, quiz attempts, feedback submission, and certificate downloads — all from a single, streamlined interface. Personalization is achieved by integrating each learner's name into the content, and leaderboards foster healthy competition and motivation. This approach has culminated in an impressive course rating of 4.8 out of 5.

"Receiving a Silver Award from Brandon Hall Group for our NHO program underscores our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of growth," said Viji Rajagopalan, Chief Human Capital Officer at Trianz. "Exceptional onboarding experiences are the foundation of a thriving workforce, and this award highlights our continuous efforts to harness technology and innovation for impactful onboarding experiences. We empower new hires from day one, to drive the organization's growth and competitiveness. We look forward to building on this achievement as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in talent development, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation in the digital transformation landscape."

Trianz is witnessing strong growth, fueled by its IP-led model for accelerating digital transformations, with platforms like Concierto.cloud for hybrid cloud migration and ops and Extrica for data mesh on the cloud. These are built leveraging cutting-edge technologies and require top-notch skills. Given this, attracting the best talent, and engaging them with intuitive and outstanding experiences is paramount.

Trianz is honored to be among the distinguished winners of this year's Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards that share its commitment to shaping the future of work and thanks the Brandon Hall Group for recognizing its efforts and dedicated team members who make the onboarding program a success.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz' portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best consulting firms by Forbes and recently earned a Great Place to Work Certification™.

To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com, www.trianz.com/extrica, www.trianz.com/pulse and www.trianz.com/concierto

