Trianz Returns to AWS re:Invent 2025 as Gold Sponsor, Showcasing Revolutionary Path to Enterprise Agentic AI

AWS Premier Services & Qualified Software Partner to demonstrate complete Concierto platform suite with new Modernize and Insights & Agentic AI solutions

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a leading applied AI technology company and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, is participating as a Gold Sponsorship at AWS re:Invent 2025 in Las Vegas, December 1-5. The company will showcase its expanded Concierto platform suite featuring two new major additions – Concierto Modernize and Concierto - Insights & Agentic AI solution – alongside enhanced versions of its proven Migrate, Manage, and Maximize solutions.

As a Gold Sponsor, Trianz will operate from booth #1381, featuring comprehensive demonstrations of its complete digital transformation platform ecosystem. The company's Lightning Session, 'The Zero Migration Path from Data to Enterprise Agentic AI,' will be delivered by CEO Sri Manchala on December 3rd at 12:00 PM in the Builder's Showcase, introducing a paradigm shift that enables organizations to achieve AI readiness in months rather than years.

Strengthening AWS Partnership Excellence

Trianz's participation builds upon significant AWS partnership momentum throughout 2025. The company achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status earlier this year, building on its existing AWS Migration & Modernization Services Competency and recently earned AWS Cloud Operations Competency for its Concierto Manage platform. Notably, Trianz attained AWS Generative AI Competency recognition, validating the company's deep expertise in artificial intelligence and positioning it among a select group of AWS partners qualified to help enterprises navigate AI transformation initiatives.

Complete Concierto Platform Ecosystem Debut

Visitors to booth #1381 will experience live demonstrations of Trianz's comprehensive Concierto platform family, representing a complete digital transformation lifecycle:

Concierto Migrate: Migration acceleration platform achieving up to 3X faster deployment timelines with comprehensive automation and risk reduction capabilities.

Concierto Modernize: Newly launched AI-powered application modernization solution focused initially on legacy Java and .NET systems, with mainframe modernization capabilities planned soon.

Concierto Manage: Enhanced multi-hybrid cloud AIOps management platform providing unified operations from a single console across complex cloud environments.

Concierto Maximize: Upgraded cloud performance optimization and cost management solution delivering typical savings of 20-30% for enterprise clients.

Concierto - Insights & Agentic AI: Revolutionary federated data platform enabling zero-migration paths to enterprise AI through federated connectivity across 200+ enterprise data sources, native conversational analytics, and a marketplace of 100+ pre-built enterprise AI agents.

"At AWS re:Invent 2025, we're demonstrating how enterprises can achieve complete digital transformation through our unified Concierto platform approach," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "While our Lightning Session focuses on the breakthrough zero-migration path to agentic AI, our booth showcases how this innovation integrates seamlessly with proven migration, modernization, management, and optimization capabilities. This holistic approach enables enterprises to transform at hypersonic speed while minimizing risk and maximizing value from their AWS investments."

Comprehensive Event Activities and Networking

Beyond the Gold Sponsor booth presence, Trianz's re:Invent 2025 participation includes multiple networking and engagement opportunities:

Daily Activities:

Transformation Leadership Forums: Executive lunch sessions featuring deep dives into modernization, migration, and agentic AI strategies.

Intimate gatherings of transformation champions for strategic insights, meaningful peer connections, and innovation dialogue.

Intimate gatherings of transformation champions for strategic insights, meaningful peer connections, and innovation dialogue. Booth 1381 & Private Meeting Room: Trianz looks forward to seeing visitors at its booth and discuss their priorities in the private meeting room at the Expo.

December 2 Events:

Customer & AWS Appreciation Event - Vegas Golden Knights Game at T-Mobile Arena in the Private Party Deck.

December 3 Events:

Lightning Session - 'The Zero Migration Path from Data to Enterprise Agentic AI.'

- 'The Zero Migration Path from Data to Enterprise Agentic AI.' Concierto Partner Appreciation Event – Networking and awards ceremony strengthening Concierto Partner Ecosystem, enabling SI and MSP partners to deliver accelerated outcomes to their customers. Hosted at a spectacular lounge with 360 degree view of the Vegas strip.

Executive Leadership Participation

Key leaders from across Trianz's organization will participate in re:Invent 2025 activities, including executives from engineering, alliances, partnerships, sales, and marketing teams. This comprehensive representation underscores the company's commitment to building deeper relationships with AWS customers, partners, and the broader cloud ecosystem while demonstrating thought leadership across multiple domains.

About Trianz

Trianz is a Transformation Services as Software company that accelerates customer business transformations with cloud, data, applications and AI capabilities. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with multiple AWS Competencies, Trianz has helped hundreds of enterprises successfully transform their technology landscape and business operations. The company's proprietary Concierto Suite (Migrate, Manage, Maximize, Modernize, and Insights & Agentic AI) delivers innovative, scalable digital solutions that create measurable business value and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.trianz.com and www.concierto.cloud.

AWS re:Invent 2025 Meeting and Event Requests

Organizations interested in scheduling meetings with Trianz executives during AWS re:Invent 2025 are encouraged to visit booth #1381 or register for specific events.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827456/Trianz_Concierto_New_Logo.jpg