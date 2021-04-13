Trianz Wins Digital Revolution Award for Business Pioneer of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz has been named the winner of the Business Pioneer of the Year in the first ever edition of the Digital Revolution Awards.

The Digital Revolution Awards recognize and celebrate the very best individuals and businesses in the cloud ecosystem. With digital transformation more crucial than ever, the awards seek to showcase the outstanding work being done across the cloud industry and commend those making a difference to the way we work, the way we live, and the way we build our future e through cloud technology.

The Business Pioneer of the Year recognizes the cloud partner or ISV organization that has developed and launched the most ground-breaking new cloud product or service.

Concierto.cloud – an integrated cloud and infrastructure operations management platform from Trianz is designed to offer a 360-degree view of IT operations to enterprises, spanning infrastructure and applications. The innovative platform fuses seamlessly with various next-generation independent software vendor solutions, making cloud operations, troubleshooting, billing, releases, deployments, and monitoring simpler.

"Our winners represent the best, brightest, and most innovative organizations and individuals in the cloud industry, and we're thrilled to be able to highlight the outstanding work that they're doing," said Kashif Naqshbandi, Chief Marketing Officer at awards organizer Tenth Revolution Group.

"There was seriously tough competition across all categories, so all winners have done brilliantly to have taken the top spot. It was really exciting to get to discuss the heroes of the cloud space and see up close the fantastic things that are being created, developed, and shared.

"Our winners are people and companies that are doing really transformative, innovative work and we're proud to be able to celebrate them through these awards."

"It was an honor to share this space with some of the world's leading companies, and we couldn't be more proud of what we have achieved with this platform whose singular focus is on resolving pain points and inefficiencies in cloud infrastructure operations and deployments," said Ingo Piroth, Chief Revenue Officer, Trianz. "Concierto.cloud is the result of Trianz's unwavering focus on innovation - a must for business transformation and success. We're absolutely delighted to win the Digital Revolution Award for the Business Pioneer of the Year."

Nominee shortlists were scored and compiled by a panel of more than 25 independent experts from leading organizations such as AWS, Salesforce, KPMG UK, IBM, ISG Research, Barclays Investment Bank, Aviva, DWP Digital, and Fortinet.

To view the full list of winners for 2021, visit digitalrevolutionawards.com/winners.

About the Digital Revolution Awards

The Digital Revolution Awards was founded by Tenth Revolution Group in an effort to showcase the exceptional work being done by both individuals and businesses in the global cloud space.

The inaugural Digital Revolution Awards took place in 2021 and saw both cloud professionals and organizations of all types acknowledged for their work across categories including Tech Star of the Year, Business Pioneer of the Year, and Cloud Technology Product of the Year.



The awards also have a keen focus on promoting and commending contributions to the betterment of the cloud ecosystem, with awards for Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year, Most Diverse and Inclusive Board of the Year, and the Excellence in Learning and Development Award.



For more information, visit: www.digitalrevolutionawards.com.



About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million data points, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

