Trianz Welcomes Sunil Kalachar as Vice President - Global Talent Acquisition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, announced that Sunil Kalachar has joined its team as Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition.

In his role, Sunil will be responsible for driving key initiatives around Trianz' talent strategy to acquire, develop, and retain key talent that aligns with a robust growth outlook. His focus will be on developing methodologies to attract talent pools and assess skills for highly scalable, successful onboarding.

"Acquiring the right talent is crucial to strategic success in a competitive environment," said Sunil. "But strengthening networks and empowering people to achieve success is how we will gain a competitive advantage."

Throughout his career, Sunil has held various IT delivery and talent acquisition roles in global recruitment, account delivery management, and operations management. In his most recent role at Wipro, he was responsible for global fresher recruitment and IT talent acquisition for multiple business units in Bangalore, as well as enabling recruitment services for Wipro Technologies in Eastern Europe.

"Seeing how digital transformation has changed the skill sets required for organizations to be forward-thinking, I can't begin to stress the strategic importance of developing a strong talent pool," said Sunil. "That is why I'm so excited to start this new journey with Trianz, where the leadership shares the same views and truly believe that its talent is its greatest asset."

"We're excited to have Sunil leading our Global Talent Acquisition function. His experience in the end to end process from talent attraction to a successful employee onboarding experience and having handled this at scale will significantly enable the rapid growth that our business is experiencing," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President, Trianz.

