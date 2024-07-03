Trianz Welcomes Priyanshu Singh as Vice President & Chief of Staff to the CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology solutions and services firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Priyanshu Singh as its new VP & Chief of Staff. This strategic hire comes at a pivotal moment as Trianz continues to experience remarkable growth, driven by its shift to an 'IP-led digital transformation' model with hyper-automated platforms like Concierto – the hybrid cloud migrations and operations platform, and Extrica – the data to AI platform, accelerating customer success.

As Chief of Staff, Priyanshu Singh will play a crucial role in leading Trianz' IP-led strategy development, operational excellence, and key execution teams, supporting the CEO's office. He will design and implement organization-wide processes and capabilities and create and oversee opearational monitoring models and enterprise analytics. His expertise in business and competitive strategy, customer experience, digital transformation, and operations across multiple industries will be a tremendous asset as Trainz prepares to scale in this new model.

A graduate of the prestigious National Defense Academy, Priyanshu began his career in the Indian Army. After completing his MBA from IIM Calcutta, Priyanshu joined McKinsey & Company, working on strategy and business model design for clients across industries. His distinguished career includes key leadership roles at Uber, Lithium Urban Technologies, The Adecco Group, and Honeywell. Known for his excellence in reimagining offerings, exceeding support targets, and spearheading innovative solutions, Priyanshu has consistently delivered exceptional results. In 2016, he was recognized as one of India's 'Top 40 Under 40' business leaders by The Economic Times and Spencer Stuart.

"We are excited to welcome Priyanshu Singh to our leadership team. With his military background, he brings a unique blend of discipline and strategic insight to Trianz," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "His deep expertise and forward-thinking approach will be invaluable in shaping our vision as we continue to leverage the power of our in-house innovations, AI, and cutting-edge tools. With Priyanshu on board, I am confident we will accelerate our transformations and achieve operational excellence."

"I am honored to join Trianz as the new Chief of Staff," said Priyanshu. "In this role, I will focus on bridging the gap between strategy and execution, ensuring our teams are aligned to achieve our committed objectives. I am passionate about problem-solving and look forward to collaborating with leaders across the organization to foster a culture of agility, adaptability, and continuous improvement. I am thrilled to be part of this dynamic team and confident we can achieve great things together."

Priyanshu's appointment underscores Trianz' commitment to strengthening its leadership team and ensuring the company is well-prepared to seize future opportunities.

About Trianz

Trianz is a leading-edge technology platforms and services company that accelerates digital transformations at Fortune 100 and emerging companies worldwide in data & analytics, digital experiences, cloud infrastructure, and security. Our "IP Led Transformations" approach, informed by insights from a recent global study spanning 20+ industries and 5000+ companies, addresses challenges posed by the rapid pace of AI-driven transformation, digital talent scarcity, and economic uncertainty. Our IP and platforms, including Concierto , Extrica , and Pulse, revolutionize cloud adoption, data analytics, and AI insights, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of digital transformation seamlessly.

Founded in California and with an organization of over 2,000 associates across the United States and India, Trianz is a Premier Partner of AWS, consistently rated #1 by clients for value delivery over the past five years. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

Watch Trianz CEO Sri Manchala's insightful interview with Bloomberg on Partner | Crossing The Digital Faultline & Leading Towards Transformative Success - YouTube and delve deeper into his book Crossing the Digital Faultline at Crossing the Digital Faultline | Trianz.

Trianz Media Team

media.contact@trianz.com

+1-408-387-5800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441367/Trianz_Logo.jpg