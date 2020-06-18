Trianz Welcomes Ingo Piroth as Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader - US

SANTA CLARA, California, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has announced the appointment of Ingo Piroth as the Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader for the US.

At Trianz, Ingo will lead and oversee the scaling of core practices – Digital Benchmarking, Transformation Strategy & Roadmaps, Digital Studios, Analytics, Business Apps, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security - as well as drive the next phase of the firm's growth strategy.

Ingo Piroth is an experienced business leader who has spent a career building new organizations with a particular passion for emerging technologies, business strategy, and digital reinvention. He brings over 22 years of expertise in professional services, software solutions and modern engineering practices to guide customers through the ever-changing landscape of evolving technology and business strategy.

"We are excited to have Ingo on board to lead our core practices. His experience in delivering business strategy and design for early-stage start-ups as well as established businesses will help Trianz scale to its full potential as a specialized, premium Digital Transformation services firm," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President, Trianz. "We are looking forward to working with Ingo on the next level of detail on our practice blueprints comprising of offerings, organizational structure, go-to-market, demand generation, thought leadership, client nurturing, and partner engagements."

Before Trianz, Ingo held several leadership positions. At Cognizant Softvision, he led the Digital Engineering organization focused on cloud native digital product development and design, applications transformation, and holistic solutions combining analytics, design and software engineering. Prior to that, he led the Innovation & Emerging technology practice and the Global Mobile Application Development COE at IBM. During his tenure with SAP as the VP of CRM Mobility Services, he was responsible for fundamentally repositioning SAP as a cloud-based solutions company, making an immediate revenue growth impact.

"I believe Trianz has an unparalleled foundation for success in this industry, combining laser focused client centricity, an unbelievable delivery track record (especially during the Covid Pandemic), and a single-minded focus on innovation, digital strategy and operations. I'm excited to help Trianz embrace the next chapter of scale and thought leadership with partners and prospective clients," said Ingo Piroth, Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader, Trianz. "Trianz's leadership and the digital transformation capabilities combined with their tireless commitment to excellence, has made this career decision easy for me. I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to participate in groundbreaking work at Trianz and become a part of the team of market leading, high energy professionals."

Ingo is an Economics graduate and holds a business management degree from the University of San Francisco. He enjoys building new practices, operations and GTM capabilities and is a passionate leader, managing and inspiring teams in challenging environments.

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million data points, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

