Trianz to Shine as JOIN 2019 Gold Sponsor; Showcase its 'Legacy to Looker' Product Offering

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of JOIN 2019, the annual three-day conference for data professionals organized by Looker, a leading data platform company. Now in its fourth year, JOIN will be held between Nov. 5 and 7 at SVN West in San Francisco's Civic Center district, California (US).

Trianz will be presenting its innovative, next-level digital transformation delivery ability through its 'Legacy to Looker' product offering. It will also co-present with a client organization to demonstrate how the latter's OBIEE instance was taken and converted completely to Looker in just four months.

For Trianz, JOIN 2019 is a one-of-its-kind platform to present its expertise in introducing enterprises to the next level of digital transformation. It is also the perfect opportunity for the firm to evangelize how it:

(1) Helps businesses convert their legacy reporting products like Qlikview, Business Objects, Pentaho, and OBIEE into Looker Models - often in under a week;

(2) Enhances Looker deployment(s) with all the business logic present in an existing reporting environment

Over two-and-a-half days, JOIN 2019 will be the epicenter for data enthusiasts to explore the latest in practical data skills, network with their peers, and engage with leaders across the data community. Industry experts from reputed companies will provide insights into a wide range of topics -- from leading a data-driven organization to advanced data modeling; from finding new ways to use data, to building analytics into products that monetize data.

"At Trianz, we continuously focus on enabling businesses and technology decision makers drive transformations through targeted data analytics endeavors. Being part of JOIN 2019 gives us the unique opportunity to show how data-driven insights can enhance organizations' performances," Matthew Feyling, Vice President – Analytics at Trianz, said in a statement.

Speaking on Trianz' presence at JOIN 2019, Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President, said, "JOIN is unparalleled in how it brings together the world's brightest minds at the forefront of the global data ecosystem. Trianz is a proud participant and sponsor, and we are looking forward to knowing more about emerging trends, path breaking approaches, and innovative ideas shaping the smarter use of data and analytics across every industry."

Since its inception, JOIN has been one of the foremost platforms for Trianz to talk about its strategic growth plan, its detailed understanding of advanced solutions in cloud technology and applied data analytics, and how these help businesses drive transformation.

Recent recognitions for Trianz include being featured in (a) CEO Today's cover story spotlighting its cloud and digital transformation capabilities; (b) Information Services Group's (ISG) newly published book 'Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships' as one of the top 25 case studies on digital excellence; and (c) Analytics Insight's 'Top 10 Digital Transformation Companies 2019.'

