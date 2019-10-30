Trianz Receives Investment From Crescent Cove Advisors LP to Continue Rapid Growth and Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, today announced that Crescent Cove Advisors LP (together with its affiliates, 'Crescent Cove') has become a strategic investment partner to support the Company's rapid growth and innovation.

"Trianz is excited to welcome Crescent Cove, a premier investor, as we continue to grow. Crescent's strong partnership will enable us to fully execute our strategy," stated Sri Manchala, Chairman & CEO of Trianz. "Trianz' mission is to help business and IT leaders develop vision, strategy and implement digital transformations. With Crescent Cove's involvement, we expect to be able to successfully deliver new solutions in our current markets and in new opportunities."

Trianz is a dynamic, growth-oriented firm that leverages its Management Consulting and Technology Services to provide turnkey digital transformation services to its clients across the high tech, insurance, financial services, retail, life sciences, public sector, healthcare, and logistics industries. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Sydney, Singapore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, Trianz serves a wide range of clients from Fortune 1000 to emerging companies. Over the past decade, Trianz has developed a reputation for excellence in execution, enabling global organizations to achieve results envisioned by its top management. Trianz measures success completely in client terms - the impact created through business execution.

Jun Hong Heng, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Crescent Cove, commented, "Crescent Cove is thrilled to partner with the exemplary management team at Trianz and become one of Trianz' long-term capital partners. We see a significant opportunity in partnering with a leading digital transformation services firm. We look forward to supporting Sri and his team as they collaborate with business and technology leaders to help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes through technology experience, consulting, and execution models."

The transaction closed in the third quarter of 2019. Crescent Cove provided all committed financing for the transactions.

About Crescent Cove

Crescent Cove is an alternative investment firm founded in 2016. Crescent Cove focuses on creating value through investing in growth-oriented private companies and investment partnerships across a variety of industries. Committed to providing long-term opportunities, Crescent Cove seeks to provide structured capital solutions and partner with exceptional management teams. More information is available at www.crescentcove.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging the Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

