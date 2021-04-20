Trianz Profiled as an Expert in Property & Casualty and Life & Health Domains in Celent's 2021 IT Services Vendors in Insurance report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz—a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm – has been profiled by the leading research and advisory firm, Celent, in its 2021 IT Services Vendors in Insurance report.

Celent's report profiled close to 20 vendors worldwide with technology and consulting capabilities in property & casualty and life & health insurance domains. Trianz is one of the firms profiled for the insurance IT services and consulting capabilities and featured in Property & Casualty and Life & Health editions.

Celent, part of the Oliver Wyman Group, a wholly owned operating unit of Marsh McLennan, is a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally. It helps technology and strategy leaders at financial institutions, technology vendors, service providers, consultants, and investors make more informed technology investment decisions.

"It's an honor to be profiled by Celent as the experts in both property & casualty and life & health insurance domains and a solid acknowledgment of our expertise in delivering integrated end-to-end insurance services and consulting solutions," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President, Trianz.

"As the financial services industry rapidly evolves, there is more complexity, with new regulations, startups, technologies, and applications to stay on top of and prioritize. Our priority has always been delivering and enabling new value for our clients than just operational cost savings, and this recognition validates it."

"Celent is glad to have Trianz profiled in our two IT services vendor reports in P&C and life insurance among more than 20 other IT services firms, said Karen Monks, Insurance Analyst, Celent. "Trianz provides a large range of IT services to insurers across the globe and can provide comprehensive skill sets."

Celent's fourth report profiles IT service vendors for the insurance industry. It acknowledges the dynamics of new technologies like cloud, AI, cyber, intelligent automation, and business solutions in the IT services market. It also presents a visual summarizing the services insurers can leverage from the profiled IT services vendors.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data-driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

