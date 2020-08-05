Trianz Named a Rising Star in the ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud - Solutions & Services Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SYDNEY, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has been recognized as a rising star by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in its "ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions & Services report."

Trianz was acknowledged for its expertise in Managed Public Cloud Services for AWS capabilities. The firm deploys a scalable and prescriptive cloud adoption model that combines various cloud transformation projects capable of handling multiple application deployments and migrations. Trianz's expertise in cloud strategy and assessments, application and infrastructure migrations, cloud analytics, and IaaS/PaaS implementations paves the way for simplified enterprise architectures, rapid time to market, and streamlined audit and compliance, among other benefits for enterprises to leverage, for the purpose of achieving higher competitive value.

"We are very proud to be recognized by ISG as a Rising Star. It further serves to validate our commitment and ability to execute a unique multi-cloud strategy at a global scale," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President at Trianz. "Our exclusive 'COVID Proof IT Operations Report' predicts a resilient and scalable cloud-based IT infrastructure as a significant outcome of the COVID crisis, alongside process digitalization of business functions across industries to keep business operations running seamlessly. This recognition speaks of our capabilities to empower and enable our clients in their cloud journey by delivering complex projects while helping them drive more traction in their core markets."

"As an Advanced Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider, and Strategic Go to Market Partner of AWS worldwide, Trianz is committed to driving the highest possible business value for our clients through differentiated services powered by AWS," said Ingo Piroth, Sr. Vice President – US Practice Leader at Trianz. "We deeply appreciate the acknowledgment of our significant investments in building cloud adoption frameworks as well as developing expertise in cloud strategy and deployment."

"We named Trianz as a Rising Star for its strong focus on innovation and consistent competency in cloud services, propelled by its execution-focused, holistic cloud approach, deep domain expertise and proven service capabilities," said Jan Erik Aase, Director and Principal Analyst, ISG. "Trianz is fast emerging as a leading player and a compelling partner for cloud services, in relation to other industry providers."

About ISG:

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million data points, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

