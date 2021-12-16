Trianz Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz – a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm – announced that it is certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Trianz. This year, 90% of Trianz employees said it's a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition, Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Trianz is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"People are the biggest asset of any organization, above technology, systems, and processes. We always strive to make Trianz a great place to work, and to have this validated by all of our employees, who have rated our company highly on several benchmarks, is incredibly gratifying," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President, Trianz. "What makes this even more rewarding is that we accomplished this in an incredible period of accelerated growth for our company. We owe our continued success to our talented employees, and I'm raising a glass to celebrate them for all they do."

"Our people are at our core, and we're committed to fostering a culture that enables them to thrive," said Laura Ferracane, VP, Global Human Capital, Trianz. "I'm delighted for this recognition. At Trianz, we're focused on cultivating an environment where individuals feel seen, heard, and understood, and this recognition is a testament to that. We're also building a culture of learning and collaboration where our teams do not operate in silos, but unify seamlessly for the success of our clients."

"I laud the efforts of the entire Trianz leadership team. This recognition is a result of their ongoing commitment to caring for employees during these unprecedented times, making their work lives easier while helping them learn and grow," said Sri Manchala, CEO, Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "I also deeply appreciate the unrelenting commitment of our employees towards clients and each other, which has resulted in Trianz being rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base. The Great Place to Work Certification is yet another endorsement of our business innovation, client commitment, and values."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

