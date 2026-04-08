Travel Smarter and Safer for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the New Informer from Safeture and Riskline

LUND, Sweden, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 16 host cities and millions of expected visitors, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest tournament in history. Taking place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, the event will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time.

To assist travelers and organizations in preparation, Safeture, a leading technology provider for people risk management, and its partner Riskline, a globally recognized travel risk intelligence provider, have launched the FIFA World Cup 2026 Informer.

The new guide is designed to assist anyone traveling to the tournament and organizations managing business travel during that period. It combines current safety analysis with practical travel advice to help make planning safer, smoother, and more efficient.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 represents a new level of global mobility," said Marcel Brandt, Chief Sales Officer at Safeture. "With matches spread across three host countries, long travel distances, and different risk environments, preparation becomes especially important. Travelers attending games in multiple cities or countries need to consider much more than kickoff times and tickets. Our Informer helps organizations and travelers plan transportation, accommodations, entry requirements, and safety considerations in a structured and proactive way."

Comprehensive guidance for safer travel

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Informer covers key elements of trip planning, including:

Travel logistics: Details on international airports, local transportation options, and entry and visa requirements for all three host countries.

Details on international airports, local transportation options, and entry and visa requirements for all three host countries. Security conditions: Evaluations of crime, terrorism threats, protests, and environmental and health issues.

Evaluations of crime, terrorism threats, protests, and environmental and health issues. Practical travel advice: Tips for staying safe in crowded places, avoiding scams, and guidance specifically for women and LGBTQIA+ travelers.

The report also emphasizes transportation infrastructure in key host cities, including New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Mexico City, Toronto, and Vancouver. Travelers are given specific guidance on the most relevant airports and transportation routes, the best public transit options for reaching stadiums, and potential traffic congestion, parking shortages, or high demand that may disrupt travel.

Additionally, the guide offers suggestions for a smoother on-the-ground experience, including using reliable transportation services, selecting appropriate accommodations, and preparing for last-minute itinerary adjustments.



Understanding risks to improve preparedness

Riskline's analysis highlights clear differences among the host countries. While Canada is generally seen as a very safe travel destination, risk levels in the United States can vary greatly by region. Mexico has a higher risk profile in certain areas, especially concerning organized crime. Additionally, protests, severe weather, and natural hazards such as wildfires and earthquakes may affect travel plans.

The guide also highlights common scams related to major global events, such as fake ticket sales, unauthorized booking sites, and fraudulent "World Cup visa" services. Travelers are encouraged to use only official channels and to double-check all bookings.

Proactive preparation is essential

Safeture and Riskline emphasize that a combination of real-time information, reliable risk intelligence, and situational awareness is essential for safely navigating a global event of this scale. For organizations, digital solutions that automate risk monitoring and provide employees with real-time updates can play a critical role in supporting safer travel.

More information, including the full FIFA World Cup 2026 Informer, is available from Safeture.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture is a Sweden-based SaaS company that provides a market-leading People Risk Management platform to help organizations protect their people anywhere in the world. By combining real-time risk intelligence, location awareness, and instant mass communication, Safeture enables faster response, stronger duty of care, and better decision-making for global operations. Trusted by medical assistance providers, security companies, insurers, and multinational organizations, Safeture supports travel, facility, and workforce safety through a scalable, partner-centric platform. Safeture AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Riskline

Riskline is a Danish content provider and one of the world's leading companies for travel risk analysis. Professional analysts, supported by AI, process more than 100,000 data sources to produce accurate risk assessments in real time. Riskline and Safeture have been working together since October 2022. www.riskline.com

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