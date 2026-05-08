Safeture Launches Continental Risk Maps for Global Travelers

LUND, Sweden, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture, a leading technology provider for People Risk Management, announces the release of its updated 2026 Continental Risk Maps, covering six global regions: Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania.

Developed in collaboration with Riskline, a globally recognized travel risk intelligence provider, the 2026 Continental Risk Maps offer a compelling overview of country-level travel risks worldwide. These maps are an essential tool for organizations, travel managers, assistance providers, and individual travelers, empowering them to fully understand today's security landscape and to prepare more effectively for international travel.

In addition to national risk ratings, the updated maps highlight cities where travelers may face elevated risks, including crime, civil unrest, terrorism, political instability, health concerns, and logistical disruptions. The purpose is to provide travelers and organizations with a practical starting point for assessing potential exposure before and during travel.

As global mobility continues to rise, so does the need for reliable, accessible, and actionable risk information. For organizations with employees traveling internationally, risk awareness must be paired with the ability to quickly locate, inform, and assist people during incidents.

"Travel risk is no longer something that can be managed reactively," said Jonas Brorson, CMO at Safeture. "The 2026 Continental Risk Maps give travelers and organizations a simple but powerful way to understand where risks are elevated and where extra preparation may be needed. In that context, Safeture helps organizations turn awareness into action by enabling fast communication, location-based insight, and support when an incident occurs. It is an important part of a modern People Risk Management approach."

The Risk Maps are freely available for download at www.safeture.com/riskmaps.

For more information: Safeture.com or contact jonas.brorson@safeture.com

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https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-launches-continental-risk-maps-for-global-travelers,c4346319

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