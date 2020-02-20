Trauma Products Market to Reach $10.41 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in prevalence of orthopedic diseases, increase in the global geriatric population, and rise in occurrence of road accidents and falls propel the growth of the global trauma products market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Trauma Products Market by Product {Internal Fixators (Plates, Screws, Nails, and Other Internal Fixators) and External Fixators (Unilateral & Bilateral External Fixators, Circular Fixators, and Hybrid Fixators)}, Surgical Site {Upper Extremities (Hand & Wrist, Shoulder, and Elbow) and Lower Extremities (Hip & Pelvic, Foot and Ankle, Knee, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." As per the report, the global trauma products industry was estimated at $6.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.41 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in incidence of orthopedic diseases, rise in the global geriatric population, and surge in occurence of road accidents and falls drive the growth of the global trauma products market. On the other hand, strict government approval processes for trauma products hamper the growth to some extent. However, development in emerging economies is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6353

The internal fixators segment to maintain its leadership status till 2026-

Based on product, the internal fixators segment contributed to three-fourths of the global trauma products market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. Rise in number of cases of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis & rheumatoid arthritis, wide availability of internal fixators, and increase in geriatric population across the globe drive the growth of the segment.

The lower extremities segment to rule the roost during the estimated period-

Based on application, the lower extremities segment held the largest share in 2018, garnering three-fifths of the global trauma products market. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% till 2026. Majority of the leading players in the lower extremity trauma products market are launching innovative products using advanced technologies to address the specific demands of their consumers, thereby augmenting the sale of trauma devices.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period-

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly half of the global trauma products market share in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share during 2019–2026. Increase in prevalence of orthopedic disorders, availability of advanced trauma products, and higher number of target population in this province has boosted the growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% by 2026. Rise in incidence of bone degenerative diseases in various countries in the region, and rise in awareness regarding the benefits offered by trauma products fuel the growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6353

Key market players-

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Accumed LLC.

Johnsons & Johnsons

Medtronic PLC.

Nuvasive Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Colfax Corporation (DJO)

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cancer Vaccines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Liquid Biopsy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Fetal Monitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Mammography Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research