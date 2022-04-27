Transportation Management Systems Market Worth $31.18 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transportation management systems market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the strong emphasis on automating the supply chain and logistics processes and the continuous development of e-commerce and retail industries.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The cloud segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the continued digitalization, increasing adoption of subscription-based models at affordable prices, and rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in emerging economies.

The airways segment is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for quick delivery of products from incumbents in the retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics industries.

The government organizations segment is anticipated to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising demand for traffic management solutions, including automatic number plate recognition, signaling, and parking management.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing import and export activities across the U.S. and Canada , in turn driving the need for real-time tracking of products.

Read 150-page market research report, "Transportation Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Transportation Management Systems Market Growth & Trends

The growing need to increase visibility in the supply chain process by utilizing automated products and the increasing significance of data-driven technologies in the logistics industry are also likely to contribute to market growth.

The logistics industry has evolved significantly, corresponding to the inclusion of advanced technological solutions. The growing use of connected devices, data-driven software, and cloud-based platforms for various applications has encouraged companies to adopt advanced software such as Transportation Management Systems (TMS). TMS facilitates increased visibility, tracking of shipments in real-time, and timely delivery of services for satisfactory customer experiences. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based TMS is growing due to the cost-effectiveness and flexibility associated with the SaaS delivery model. Cloud-based services account for a significant share of the global TMS market. This large share is mainly ascribed to the increased adoption of cloud and subscription-based models by small & mid-sized companies in the industry. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for customized solutions, vendors are competing to offer advanced, on-demand software.

As part of the digital transformation trend, businesses are adopting various digital technologies for improving operational efficiencies and consumer experiences. TMS holds the potential to enhance productivity and decrease the cost of business operations. The higher ROI offered by TMS acts as a primary driver for market growth.

Transportation Management Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global transportation management systems market based on deployment, mode of transportation, end use, and region:

Transportation Management Systems Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Transportation Management Systems Mode of Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Transportation Management Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government Organizations

Others

Transportation Management Systems Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Transportation Management Systems Market

3GTMS

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

Cerasis, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

inet-logistics GmbH (Alpega Group)

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates

MercuryGate International, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Smart Transportation Market - The global smart transportation market size is estimated to reach USD 285.12 billion by 2024, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of on-road vehicles and ineffective existing transport infrastructure are expected to propel the need for efficient management systems. Favorable government initiatives for building better infrastructure and smooth running of existing transport systems are expected to boost industry growth.

