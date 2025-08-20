Transportation Management System Market worth $37,036.8 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Transportation Management System Market is expected to reach USD 37,036.8 million by 2030 from USD 18,503.2 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.9 % during 2025–2030.

Browse 286 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 284 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Transportation Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 18,503.2 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 37,036.8 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 14.9%

14.9% Segments covered: Offering (solutions and services), transportation mode, end user, and region

Region Highlight: The Asia Pacific Transportation Management System Market is expected to be worth USD 11,342.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232446179

Environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important for businesses and consumers. Governments are implementing stricter regulations to reduce carbon emissions, and companies are setting ambitious sustainability goals. TMS solutions support these efforts by optimizing routes to reduce fuel consumption, integrating electric and alternative fuel vehicles, and providing analytics to monitor and report on environmental impact. These capabilities assist businesses in reducing their carbon footprint and complying with regulations while potentially lowering costs related to fuel and emissions, thereby driving the market.

Freight forwarders end user segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The freight forwarders end user segment in the transportation management system (TMS) market is poised to achieve the highest CAGR due to the rapid digitization of global logistics and a surge in international trade volumes. Freight forwarders are increasingly leveraging advanced TMS solutions to automate complex logistics processes, manage multi-modal shipments, and gain real-time end-to-end supply chain visibility. The expansion of e-commerce alongside rising customer expectations for seamless, rapid delivery is fueling demand for predictive analytics, AI-powered route optimization, and instant shipment tracking.

New developments include the integration of TMS platforms with enterprise resource planning (ERP), warehouse management systems (WMS), and IoT technologies, enabling greater operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making. Additionally, the focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance has led to TMS platforms offering enhanced features for carbon tracking and greener transportation options. These advancements position freight forwarders at the forefront of digital transformation, driving their accelerated adoption of modern TMS solutions and supporting robust growth in the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232446179

Solution segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period

The solutions segment is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the acceleration of digital transformation and evolving logistics demands. Innovative TMS solutions now offer advanced features such as real-time shipment tracking, AI-powered route optimization, and seamless integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and warehouse management systems (WMS). Recent developments include cloud-native architectures, mobile accessibility, and predictive analytics that empower businesses with actionable insights and increased supply chain visibility.

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, robust data analytics, and automation technologies is enabling smarter decision-making, enhanced operational efficiency, and lower transportation costs. Increasing e-commerce activity, rising customer expectations for speed and transparency, and greater emphasis on sustainability are fueling demand for modern TMS solutions. As companies strive to improve delivery reliability and gain strategic advantages, these innovative solutions continue to transform logistics operations and drive wider adoption across the transportation and supply chain industry.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly solidifying its position as the global growth leader in the transportation management system (TMS) market, driven by a convergence of regulatory advancements, ambitious government initiatives, and local innovation in digital logistics solutions. China, India, Japan, and Australia are prioritizing logistics modernization through progressive data transparency laws, environmental mandates, and smart supply chain incentives. Regulatory breakthroughs, such as Singapore's advanced environmental regulations and Vietnam's digital energy management reforms, are directly supporting logistics providers in optimizing fleet operations and reducing emissions.

Across the region, governments are actively investing in digital transport corridors, next-generation road and rail infrastructure, and technology subsidies to fast-track TMS adoption. The business landscape is further energized by a surge in domestic M&A activity, with local TMS vendors in India and Japan launching AI-powered, cloud-native platforms tailored for the region's booming e-commerce and urban logistics needs. These developments, underscored by robust partnerships between regional technology firms and logistics operators, are accelerating digital transformation and positioning Asia Pacific as the fastest-expanding TMS market globally, driven by an environment conducive to innovation, connectivity, and supply chain sustainability.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=232446179

Top Key Companies in Transportation Management System Market:

The report profiles key players such as Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), Wisetech Global (Australia), Descartes (Canada), Generix Group (France), Körber AG (Germany), and Blue Yonder (US). These players have incorporated various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions, to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share of the Transportation Management System Market. These strategies have allowed the market players to expand across geographies by offering transportation management system solutions.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Workplace Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Railway Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Smart Railways Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2030

IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Transportation Management System Companies and Transportation Management System Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg