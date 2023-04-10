Transplant Diagnostics Market worth $6.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transplant diagnostics industry is likely to see some major advances in the near future. There are a number of new technologies and treatments being developed that will revolutionize the way transplant diagnostics are done. These include the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to aid in diagnosing transplant recipients, the development of new biomarkers to better detect potential organ rejection, and the use of stem cell therapies to help treat organ rejection. Additionally, new technologies are being developed to improve the accuracy of transplant diagnostics, such as improved imaging and genetic testing. These advances will help improve the accuracy of transplant diagnostics and help improve the outcomes for transplant recipients.

Transplant Diagnostics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $6.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Organ transplants have gradually improved over the past 20 years and typically produce excellent results in children and young adults. However, the proportion of elderly transplant patients with comorbidities is increasing, posing a greater challenge. When compared to dialysis, renal transplants increase patient survival, and patients with liver, heart, or lung diseases that are incurable must receive life-saving transplants. The activity of solid organ transplant programmes has been steadily increasing, but it still falls short of global needs and varies greatly between nations. Transplanting solid organs is crucial for advanced and established medical systems.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $4.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $6.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2022–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Product & Service, Application, Transplant type, End User & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing public awareness about organ donation and transplantation Key Market Drivers Increasing number of transplant procedures

Molecular assay technologies segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Based on Technology, molecular assay technologies are segmented to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Molecular assay technologies are segmented into PCR-Based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. PCR-based molecular assays are further segmented into Real-time PCR, Sequence-specific primer, Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide and other PCR-based molecular assays.

Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

The Reagents & Consumables holds the largest share in the Product and Service segment of the Transplant diagnostic market.

The reagents and consumables is projected to reach USD 5,131.0 million from USD USD 3,265.2 million in 2022 with the CAGR of 7.8%.

Based on End users, the transplant diagnostic market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Independent reference laboratories. The Independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostic market. The growing number of organ transplant procedures and growing number of diagnostic labs across emerging countries are helping the independent diagnostic centers to hold the largest share.

North America to register major growth in the market during the forecast period

North America transplant diagnostic market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. North America accounted for the largest share of 45.5% of the transplant diagnostic market in 2022. This market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. North America holds 45.5% share of the total antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The large share of North America can be attributed due to the growth in the geriatric population and the increase in infectious diseases., Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant development.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing number of transplant procedures Technological advancements in transplant diagnostic procedures Increasing public-private funding for target research activities Rising prevalence of infectious diseases

Restraints:

High procedural cost of NGS- and PCR-based diagnostic assays Limited reimbursement for target procedures

Opportunities:

Rising adoption of cross-matching and chimerism testing during pre- & post-transplantation Growing public awareness about organ donation and transplantation

Challenges:

Significant gap between number of organ donors and organs required annually Procedural and technical limitations associated with donor-recipient screening

Key Market Players:

As of 2022, prominent players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.F-Hoffman-LA-Roche, and Thermo fisher Scientific.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023 , BD received FDA approval for BD Onclarity HPV assay in the serology testing segment

, BD received FDA approval for BD Onclarity HPV assay in the serology testing segment In March 2023 BioRad received AQAC International and AFNOR approval for its iQ-Check kits.

BioRad received AQAC International and AFNOR approval for its iQ-Check kits. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. unveiled Cobas Infinity edge, a cloud-based point-of-care platform that is available everywhere, in January 2022 . Practitioners in the healthcare industry can manage patient data thanks to advanced technology. This has aided the business in diversifying its product offering.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Advantages:

Transplant diagnostics allow for improved accuracy in the diagnosis and treatment of organ transplant recipients.

More accurate diagnostic tests can lead to earlier detection and treatment of organ transplant complications, reducing the risk of organ rejection and other transplant-related complications.

Improved accuracy can reduce health care costs by reducing the number of unnecessary treatments and tests.

Transplant diagnostics can also help to identify the most suitable donor organs for transplantation, reducing the risk of organ rejection and improving the success rate of transplants.

Transplant diagnostics can also help to improve the quality of life for transplant recipients by providing more accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment.

Transplant Diagnostics Market - Report Highlights:

The study consists of the average selling price (ASP) analysis for different products in the Transplant Diagnostic market.

The research study comprises the patent analysis of technologies/solutions used in the Transplant Diagnostic market

The new market study consists of the trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses.

The new market study consists of information on key conferences and events in 2022–2028.

The new market study consists of the region-wise regulatory landscape.

The new market study provides details of the strategies of the top 5 players operating in the market.

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis of major global players (as of 2021), updated competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situations and trends.

The new market study comprises 25 players. These companies have emerged as key market players in recent years due to their products and various strategic investments undertaken in the transplant diagnostic market.

Updated financial information/product portfolio of players: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the medical aesthetic market from January 2020 to July 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation.

to (depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation. Updated market developments of profiled players: The current report includes the market developments from January 2022 to July 2022 .

During the production cycle of the report, in-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, directors, and C-level executives of selected particle counters vendors to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information. This primary data was collected mainly through questionnaires, mails, and telephonic interviews.

