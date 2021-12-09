Translucent Concrete Market Size Worth $39.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global translucent concrete market size is expected to reach USD 39.4 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 47.6% from 2021 to 2028. The emerging trend of sustainable construction materials, along with the rising preference for energy-efficient state-of-the-art building structures in metropolitan cities, is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The concrete raw material segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the high utilization of the same in terms of volume for maintaining the overall strength of the concrete material

In 2020, the wall cladding application segment dominated the market with a share of over 65.0% in terms of revenue and is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Increasing demand for concrete material that can absorb maximum possible light during the daytime to emit in the interior parts of the building is the major driving factor

In North America , the wall cladding application segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 on account of the rising demand for green building construction materials

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate in the forecast period on account of the increasing number of commercial and residential buildings in countries, such as China , Japan , and South Korea . Moreover, increasing population is likely to increase the material consumption in the residential application segment and thus is expected to influence the market growth

Prominent players in the market are focusing on low-cost manufacturing techniques for the production of translucent concrete to keep intact with the demand. Moreover, technical expertise, skilled labor, and research & development are being executed by the majority of the players, which is expected to influence the market growth on a positive note.

Read 133 page market research report, "Translucent Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Concrete, Fibers), By Application (Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Translucent concrete or light-emitting concrete allows enough light to pass through it, resulting in the reduction of power consumption, especially in commercial buildings, such as corporate offices, educational institutions, shopping malls, and various others. Hence, it is emerging as an eco-friendly and energy-efficient alternative to traditional concrete.

The product attains high strength due to the presence of a large amount of concrete in volume mixing it up with fine aggregates and optical fibers in a smaller volume. Even the smaller volume of fibers in the mixture is capable enough to transmit light from one end of the concrete block or slab to the surface. In addition, apart from its environmental and economic advantages, the product makes the surrounding more visually appealing and enhances the overall aesthetic value of the building structure.

The growing application of translucent concrete in residential buildings in the form of wall cladding, roofing, and flooring is steadily increasing the utilization of the product in economies, such as China, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Shifting consumer preferences towards advanced interior designs such as facades, wall partitions, desks, and others having exceptional looks with energy-efficient qualities is further expected to increase the product demand in the future.

Prominent players in the market are focusing to improve the product in terms of cost as the presence of optical fibers makes the product expensive to be used in large projects. Several applications of translucent concrete include wall cladding, roofing, flooring, and others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global translucent concrete market on the basis of raw material, application, end use, and region:

Translucent Concrete Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Concrete



Fibers

Translucent Concrete Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Wall Cladding



Roofing



Flooring



Others

Translucent Concrete End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Residential



Non-residential

Translucent Concrete Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Translucent Concrete Market

LUCEM GmbH

CRE Panel GmbH

LCT GesmbH

Fapinex LLC

Josef Loacker GmbH

Luccon Lichtbeton GmbH

Gravelli

LiTraCon Bt

Pan-United Corporation Ltd.

Beton Broz (DITON S.R.O)

Glass Block Technology Limited

Florack Bauunternehmung GmbH

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.