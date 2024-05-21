TRANSFORMING LIVER HEALTH: ECHOSENS NEXT-GENERATION FIBROSCAN® NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE

New Guided VCTE™ technology will increase efficiency, automation and standardization to make liver scanning seamless for all healthcare providers

PARIS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liver disease now accounts for two million deaths per year worldwide. This figure is expected to rise as obesity rates continue to climb globally. Responding to the dire need for enhanced liver health management, Echosens, the leader in liver health, is proud to announce its new next-generation FibroScan® with Guided Vibration-Controlled Transient Elastography (VCTE)™ technology is now available globally. First launched in the United States in February, this next-generation FibroScan® is an essential tool in the battle against liver disease and meets the urgent need for precise, efficient, and non-invasive liver assessment, delivering on the needs of healthcare professionals at the forefront of patient care.

Laurent Sandrin, founder and Chief Science & Innovation Officer of Echosens, underscores the crucial role of healthcare professionals in increasing screening rates, with three in 10 people globally at risk for liver disease. "Given the projected surge in liver disease cases, it is imperative to bolster screening rates for early detection. Our next-generation FibroScan®, featuring our patented Guided VCTE™ technology, is designed to be an indispensable and efficient tool for both diagnosis and monitoring. We are committed to elevating the liver care standards for all patients, including obese patients, where assessments were previously challenging. We recognize and value the pivotal role of healthcare professionals in this process."

Guided VCTE™ leverages Echosens' diagnostic expertise, providing precise liver stiffness and steatosis measurements. Healthcare professionals can use this sophisticated, user-friendly technology for rapid, non-invasive evaluations across varied patient demographics, improving diagnostic speed and workflow.

"Our goal is to increase the accessibility of liver assessments, and we believe that empowering healthcare providers with a technology that is accurate, simple, and fast is the key. As global rates of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) grow, our commitment to innovation and equipping healthcare providers with world-class technology is emboldened," continued Sandrin.

Patients benefit from quicker and more efficient evaluations, reducing anxiety and discomfort. Immediate results also lead to more productive consultations at the point of care, minimizing decision-making and treatment-initiation delays.

"One of the standout benefits of the next-generation FibroScan® enhancement is the improved quality and consistency of the results obtained. By incorporating Guided VCTE™, as healthcare providers, we can achieve more accurate and reliable assessments of liver stiffness, leading to improved patient diagnostic outcomes," said Louise Campbell, Nurse Specialist and Clinical Director at Tawazun Health. "This is particularly important in the context of liver health and disease, as early detection and accurate monitoring are essential for optimal patient care."

Key features of Guided VCTE™ include:

Increased efficiency: Taking only four minutes for a full scan, the rapid and efficient nature of Guided VCTE ™ makes it an ideal solution for busy healthcare environments, improving workflow and increasing accessibility to liver health assessments.

Taking only four minutes for a full scan, the rapid and efficient nature of Guided VCTE makes it an ideal solution for busy healthcare environments, improving workflow and increasing accessibility to liver health assessments. Improved guidance: Guided VCTE ™ introduces two new visual indicators – one for liver stiffness and one for CAP ™ – to aid the operator in quickly identifying the optimal measurement location.

Guided VCTE introduces two new visual indicators – one for liver stiffness and one for CAP – to aid the operator in quickly identifying the optimal measurement location. Simplified scanning: A refreshed, easily navigable new user interface enables a streamlined workflow and learning curve for all operators. A new efficiency feature, AutoScan, also allows operators to capture 10 valid measurements through a single click, increasing efficiency without compromising quality.

Guided VCTE™ represents the latest milestone in Echosens' ongoing commitment to product innovation and evolution. As the global leader in liver health, Echosens empowers healthcare professionals with a gold-standard, non-invasive solution for comprehensive liver management. This advancement simplifies diagnosis and disease management by making liver assessments more accessible and seamlessly integrated into practices.

Guided VCTE™ provides unparalleled accuracy and ease of use. As the first connected devices in the FibroScan® range, it introduces simplified cloud-based reporting and multiple features through the upcoming Liver Health Management Platform, an innovative cloud-based solution to enhance patient management across the care continuum. Once again, after years of maintaining an exceptional track record in innovation, Echosens sets itself apart from other imaging techniques, reaffirming its leadership position in the industry.

For more information on Echosens' liver health solutions, visit echosens.com, and for information on the Guided VCTE™, please visit here.

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by over 4,200 peer-reviewed publications and 180+ international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

