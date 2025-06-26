Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France to partner with IBS Software to enhance flight operations and crew management

AMSTERDAM and PARIS, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transavia Netherlands, the leading low-cost Dutch carrier and Transavia France, the leading low-cost carrier of France, both high-growth subsidiaries of Air France-KLM Group, will partner with IBS Software to transform flight operations for over 145,000 annual flights and optimize crew management.

Top (left to right): Etienne Slagman, Head of Schedule, Resource Optimizing & Continuous Improvement, Transavia Netherlands and Julian Fish, Head of Aviation Operations Solutions, IBS Software. Bottom (left to right): Estelle Bandhavong, Operations Project Manager Transavia France, Sébastien Lemaire, CIO, Transavia France, Philip Hinton, Head of Product Sales IBS Software, Benjamin Simmons, Head of Europe and Africa, IBS Software.

By implementing IBS Software's iFlight solution, a unified crew and operations management platform, Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France will be able to access one single source platform to more easily manage disruptions, allocate resources and sprint faster towards its sustainability goals. The single flight operations system will be shared amongst Air France-KLM Group's 5 airlines, with the crew management system unified across both Transavia France and Transavia Netherlands.

IBS Software's fully MACH (Microservices-based API-first and Cloud Native) iFlight solution will enable Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France to digitally transform operations at scale, and benefit from superior performance, scalability, security, modularity and resilience. Features including the Tail Optimizer will allow both carriers to realize the full potential of its resources and accelerate the airlines' net-zero initiatives. Streamlined, automated processes, will enable the carriers to support staff productivity, and align with Air France-KLM Group's modernization strategy. Accessible, intelligent digital tools, such as process automation, will provide the carriers with more visibility over impacted areas when disruption hits, reducing the impact of delays on staff and passengers.

Etienne Slagman, Head of Schedule & Resource Optimizing & Continuous Improvement at Transavia Netherlands comments: "At Transavia Netherlands, we have a strong commitment to delivering efficient services that are beneficial for staff and passengers alike. Our collaboration with IBS Software will enable us to drive higher operational excellence, and greater employee satisfaction with increased digitalization."

Sébastien Lemaire, Chief Information Officer at Transavia France comments: "The trajectory of Transavia is one of strong growth – we will double our aircraft this summer from our fleet in 2019. Our partnership with IBS Software was prompted by the need for strong, high-performance tools that enable us to stay at the forefront of delivering high quality passenger services and ensure robust operations.

Julian Fish, Senior Vice President & Head of Aviation Operations Solutions at IBS Software comments: "A robust crew management and flight operations system is integral to airlines' ability to adapt in modern times of political and economic instability. Our relationship with Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France marks a shared commitment to spearheading sustainability & digital transformation across the aviation industry."

This partnership marks a milestone in Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France's modernization strategy, as both carriers migrate to a cloud-based infrastructure to power a centralized platform and bolstering an open platform strategy.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com; Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About Transavia Netherlands

Since 1965, Transavia has been making flying accessible to everyone. Passengers enjoy annual holiday travel, visiting family abroad, and exploring new destinations across Europe and North Africa. This is made possible by a dedicated team of over 3,000 employees — from cockpit and cabin crew to technical and office staff on the ground. Together, they ensure a high-quality journey, delivering a truly exceptional travel experience, now and in the future.

About Transavia France

Transavia, the low-cost airline of the Air France-KLM group, operates nearly 400 routes from France (Orly, Nantes, Lyon, Montpellier, Bordeaux and Marseille), the Netherlands (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Eindhoven) and Belgium (Brussels) to France, Europe and the Mediterranean basin. In 2024, Transavia France sold 14 million seats. Today, it is the leading low-cost airline departing from Paris (Beauvais, Charles de Gaulle, Orly). With more than 3,200 employees in France, Transavia is committed to service quality, crew proximity and innovation. A commitment that regularly earns it awards. In the Skytrax 2024 ranking - Transavia is the 2nd best Low Cost airline in Europe, and 5th worldwide. For the fifth year running, Transavia France was voted Customer Service of the Year 2025 in the Public Passenger Transport category. For the sixth time, it was also awarded the "Meilleure Enseigne" label by Capital magazine and received the Qualiweb 2025 trophy for its online services in the Tourism and Transport category. Finally, Transavia France received the Travel Trust Award from Skyscanner, for the best booking experience.

