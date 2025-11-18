Delta Cargo implements IBS Software's full iCargo Solution for future ready transformation

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Cargo, the air freight division of Delta Air Lines, has successfully implemented IBS Software's full iCargo product suite, as part of its digital transformation and innovation journey. Delta Cargo has migrated from a nearly 30-year-old legacy system and adopted the iCargo platform, modernising operations across their 252 worldwide cargo stations, and enhancing their service experience for over 6,500 users.

Delta Cargo transforms operations with IBS Software's iCargo solution

Delta Cargo plays a significant role in international cargo delivery. From life-saving medications to fresh flowers and seasonal produce, Delta Cargo was responsible for the movement of over 11 million varied shipments in 2024. And with the integration of iCargo, Delta Cargo will be able to strengthen its world-class service with optimised operations, improved customer experience, and increased collaboration.

As part of Delta Cargo's digital transformation journey, the use of modern tech tools like iCargo will unlock innovation through a digitised business that provides real-time seamless and dynamic integrations with partners and streamlined shipment data management. iCargo's modern, single cloud-based platform will allow global teams to benefit from accessing standardised processes, automation workflows and task management tools, enhancing productivity.

By reducing errors, accelerating turnaround times, and integrating multiple systems for greater cost efficiencies, Delta Cargo is set to deliver streamlined operations and an enhanced customer experience. The iCargo implementation spans critical modules, including terminal operations, truck dock management, customs and security, and premium shipment handling.

Vishal Bhatnagar, Managing Director of Cargo Operations, Delta Cargo, said, "Partnering with IBS Software is an important step toward making it easier for customers to do business with Delta Cargo. Implementing iCargo gives us the foundation to improve speed, reliability, and transparency in our operations, while equipping our teams with modern tools to better serve our customers."

Radhesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Strategy & Product Management, Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software, commented, "Organising a complex migration like this across multiple phases, regions and stations was a great process for our team, and I am delighted to see the successful deployment of iCargo with a digitally innovative partner like Delta Cargo. Delta Cargo's strategic transformation journey, powered by iCargo will become foundational to the adoption of paperless, digital tools and accelerate business transformation through cutting edge tech like data analytics and AI."

The strategic implementation with Delta Cargo highlights IBS Software as a leader in digital solutions for the air cargo industry, strengthening the company's position in the Americas region.

For more information on IBS Software's iCargo solution, visit here.

About Delta Cargo

Delta Cargo, the air freight division of Delta Air Lines, delivers trusted logistics solutions through an industry-leading global network serving more than 290 destinations, transporting over 11 million pieces of cargo in 2024. No one better moves the world.

From life-saving pharmaceuticals and organs for transplant to fresh flowers, seasonal produce, and e-commerce shipments, our diverse product portfolio ensures world-class service for every customer's needs. With 24/7 monitoring, specialized handling for temperature-sensitive and high-value shipments, and strong global alliances, Delta Cargo combines operational excellence with innovation to keep commerce moving and communities connected.

About IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825885/Delta_cargo_implements_iCargo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/5394726/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg