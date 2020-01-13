Transaction Monitoring Software Market to Reach $25.41 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 15.70% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in digitization of payment transactions, and increase in need for mitigating money laundering, managing KYC compliance and CTF activities drive the growth of the global transaction monitoring software market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Transaction Monitoring Software Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Application Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Customer Identity Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) and Compliance Management), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global transaction monitoring software market was estimated at $7.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $25.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.70% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in digitization of payment transactions, surge in need for mitigating money laundering, managing KYC compliance and CTF activities, growing identification of high-risk activities through advance analytics, and high demand for organizations to comply with stringent regulatory agreements fuel the growth of the global transaction monitoring software market. On the other hand, lack of transaction monitoring and AML professionals, and difficulties in managing cross-border as well as multi-jurisdictional AML-compliance curtail down the growth to some extent. However, integration of advance technology, and rise in the deployment of transaction monitoring system by SME's are projected to usher in a number of opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6011

The solution segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global transaction monitoring software market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Increase in adoption of this software by several bank and financial institutions, and stringent government regulations for data security are expected to drive the growth of the segment. The service segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.70% during 2019–2026. This is due to surge in the adoption of different services in various organizations.

The on-premise segment to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global transaction monitoring software market revenue in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of the year 2026. Enhanced security features provided by on-premise model drive the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cloud-based segment would register the fastest CAGR of 17.40% throughout the study period. It's remotely accessible from anywhere around the world which, in turn, boosts the growth of the segment.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6011

North America generated the major share in 2018-

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly two-fifths of the global transaction monitoring software market. This is because North American countries are expected to adopt transaction monitoring software at a high rate to bring great improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.50% by 2026. This is due to rise in digitalization in emerging economies such as China and India.

Leading market players-

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Software AG

Thomson Reuters Corporation

FIS, Nice Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

SAS Institute

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Environmental Monitoring Market Expected to Reach $ 29.234 billion by 2026

Software Defined Networking Market is Expected to Reach $132.9 Billion by 2022

Retail Automation Market Expected to Reach $23.58 Billion by 2026

Bug Tracking Software Market Expected to Reach $601.64 Million by 2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research