Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony Room "Sho-fu-an" within Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo to Resume Operations from Monday, April 6, 2026

- Certified Japanese Tea Ceremony Master to Provide Tea Ceremony and "Tencha" Tea Preparation Experiences with English Commentary for Small Groups of Guests -

TOKYO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. will resume operation of its Japanese tea ceremony room "Sho-fu-an" on the 10th floor of its Main Tower from Monday, April 6, 2026. The tea ceremony room had been closed since May 2024 for floor renovation work.

Experience image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202603175812/_prw_PI1fl_2hyIxBnh.jpg

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.co.jp/en/guide/shofuan/

"Sho-fu-an" is a traditional Japanese tea ceremony room established when the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo first opened in 1971. To commemorate the room's reopening, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo will offer two types of Japanese cultural experiences for small groups of guests, including the "Tea Ceremony Experience" and "Tencha Tea Preparation Experience," both featuring English commentary and performed by a tea ceremony master. During the "Tea Ceremony Experience," guests will enjoy matcha tea and Japanese sweets while a tea ceremony master offers an introduction to the tearoom. In the "Tencha Tea Preparation Experience," guests will personally prepare matcha themselves.

Located in Tokyo's new central business district in Shinjuku, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo offers exceptional convenience as a base for both tourism and business. Given that 80% to 90% of the hotel's guests are inbound travelers, the hotel has developed various Japanese cultural experiences and workshops to enrich their stays. The reopening of "Sho-fu-an" will further enhance the value of guests' stay at the hotel.

Experience overview

- Venue: 10th Floor, Main Tower / Japanese Tea Ceremony Room "Sho-fu-an"

- Operating period: Monday, April 6 to Sunday, August 30, 2026

- Days of operation:

Mondays and Sundays in April, May and June

Wednesdays and Sundays in July and August

About More Experience Details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603175812-O1-6b25FPSu.pdf

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603175812-O3-LFKz0otj.pdf