Keio Plaza Hotel's Japanese Culture and Arts Workshop Program Scheduled from May to August 2026

- Experience "Depth" of Japan through Culture and Arts of Four Seasons, Featuring Paper Cutting and Wind Chime Painting -

TOKYO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. has finalized the schedule for its cultural experience workshop program, titled "Journey into Japan: A Workshop of Cultural Discovery," taught by Japanese artists and held regularly in the Art Lobby on the Main Tower's 3rd floor from May to August 2026. Located in Tokyo's new central business district, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo offers exceptional convenience as a hub for both tourism and business, and implements the program to enrich and enhance the experiences of its guests, including some 80-90% who are inbound travelers. The program offers a diverse range of cultural experiences through monthly workshops where participants create their own artworks inspired by Japanese culture and seasonal traditions.

Image of Japanese cultural experience: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202604097140/_prw_PI1fl_KV1xm3Jw.jpg

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.co.jp/en/event/journey_into_japan/

Since its launch, the program has been well-received with many international guests using their free time to participate due to its casual "drop-in anytime" nature. Guests have provided positive feedback, commenting, "It was a lot of fun to have this kind of experience right here in the hotel," and some of the past participants have even returned to the hotel specifically to join other workshops. The hotel will continue to deliver memorable experiences to all its guests, allowing them to experience the "depth" of Japan through its unique seasonal culture and art during their stays. Also, guests can look back on the culture and art items they created in the workshops taken home with them to fondly reminisce about their journeys to Japan.

About "Journey into Japan: A Workshop of Cultural Discovery": https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202604097140-O1-8EG0gi8I.pdf

Concept of Cultural Discovery

Japan boasts a wide variety of cultures and arts born in harmony with nature. Moved by the ever-changing seasons, prayers and gratitude, together with influences from cultures around the world, have long been woven into Japanese culture. This cultural discovery program offers a space to encounter "Japanese culture in the present age" through artists' works, while enjoying Japan's rich seasons and its connection to the world year-round.

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202604097140-O2-1dn51d6R.pdf