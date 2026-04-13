TraceLink Launches OPUS Agents and Creates a New Paradigm for Supply Chain Management: Agentic Business Networks

TraceLink establishes the Agentic Business Network as the next operating model for supply chains and launches OPUS Agents—no-code enterprise AI agents that execute across the end-to-end supply network—introducing a governed, agentic workforce that operates alongside human teams to drive real-world outcomes.

BOSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chains are fracturing under the weight of disparate manual processes and a growing shortage of experienced, specialized talent required to operate across global partner ecosystems.

Today, TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, is defining the next era of supply chain execution: the Agentic Business Network—and announcing the launch of OPUS Agents, no-code enterprise AI agents that execute work across the end-to-end supply network.

This marks a fundamental shift in how supply chains operate—introducing a digital network-powered model where governed AI agents operate as permissioned users in concert with human teams to execute and coordinate operations across trading partners in real time.

From Fragmented Execution to the Agentic Business Network

For decades, supply chains have relied on a patchwork of systems, point-to-point integrations, and manual processes to coordinate work across partners. As complexity and the number of partner relationships have increased, so has the dependence on scarce human expertise to manage exceptions, reconcile data, and ensure uninterrupted supply—thereby protecting revenue, maintaining service levels, and ensuring patient outcomes.

The Agentic Business Network replaces this model with a new, integrated operating environment—where end-to-end, integrate-once business transactions, multienterprise collaboration processes, and real-time supply chain reporting enable continuous coordination across trading partners, supported autonomously by AI agents operating as governed participants within those workflows.

"Supply chains don't operate within four walls—they operate across broad, global trading partner networks," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "With OPUS Agents, we are enabling companies to scale execution across their supply networks through hybrid human plus agent workforces—improving service levels, reducing disruption, and ensuring patients receive critical therapies when and where they are needed."

This is not an incremental improvement—it is a new workforce model where execution happens continuously across the network—accelerating decisions, reducing disruption, and fueling growth.

OPUS Agents: From AI Assistance to AI Execution

At the center of this model are OPUS Agents—no-code enterprise AI agents designed to execute specialized work across multienterprise supply chain processes on a highly permissioned and governed basis.

Unlike conventional AI tools confined to chat or single-enterprise use cases, OPUS Agents operate directly within live network processes—approving or declining purchase orders, validating invoice data, managing exceptions, and driving real business outcomes across networks of suppliers, manufacturers, CMOs, logistics providers, wholesalers, and dispensers.

Built on the OPUS Platform, these AI agents are created using a "say and see," no-code approach, where business users define their agents' profiles based on declaratively stating the desired agent's intent, objective, tasks, decisions, and rules (IOTDR) in natural language—thereby providing agents with the instructions required to reason, adapt, and act across real-world supply chain scenarios without requiring code or predefined scripts.

Rather than relying on static interfaces, OPUS Agents deliver adaptive, AI-generated experiences embedded directly into processes—dynamically presenting the data, decisions, and actions required in context. Hence, users and agents operate within the same execution environment.

At the core of OPUS Agents is a rich, metadata-driven network architecture that models critical business objects across companies—structuring information in such a way that large language models (LLMs) and small language models (SLMs) can be deployed to power governed agentic decision making.

With this powerful model, OPUS Agents function as "users"—trusted, governed participants in the same systems and processes as human teams, with role-based access, full auditability, and enterprise-grade controls that make them safe for regulated supply chain ecosystems.

The paradigm shift is moving beyond AI as a tool, and instead deploying AI as a permissioned digital workforce to amplify the efforts of human teams.

A New Workforce Model for the Supply Chain

With OPUS Agents, TraceLink is introducing a new workforce model—one where governed AI agents operate alongside human teams as digital teammates across the network.

These agents are assigned roles, permissions, and responsibilities, operate within defined processes and compliance frameworks, and are fully auditable—providing complete audit trails and ensuring every action is transparent, traceable, and aligned to GxP requirements and inspection-ready standards. They begin under human supervision and scale toward greater autonomy as trust and performance are established.

The result is a hybrid workforce that expands operational capacity, accelerates execution, and enables continuous, coordinated action across the supply network—enhancing human expertise with governed, always-on execution in even the most highly regulated environments.

Built on the Only Network for the Life Sciences and Healthcare Industry

This agentic approach is possible because TraceLink already operates the largest multienterprise supply chain network in the world.

Powered by the industrialized, Integrate-Once™ OPUS platform, TraceLink links more than 300,000 authenticated organizations that exchange hundreds of billions of product transactions annually—creating a real-time, proven foundation for execution across the industry.

On top of this foundation, OPUS provides a metadata-driven, no-code environment where agents can be designed, deployed, and governed within the same framework that powers live business transactions and multienterprise processes.

This combination—network scale, end-to-end business transactions and processes, and governed orchestration—enables production-ready agentic execution across real-world supply chains.

Already in Motion: Early Adoption of Agentic Workforces

To accelerate adoption, TraceLink has launched the OPUS Agents Exclusive Access Program, working closely with select customers to lay the foundation for agentic execution and define the highest-value use cases across their end-to-end supply networks.

These lighthouse customer engagements focus on identifying where governed AI agents can deliver the greatest impact—across processes such as order-to-cash orchestration, external manufacturing coordination, procure-to-pay execution, and supply disruption response—while ensuring alignment with existing workflows, data, and regulatory requirements.

This work reflects a clear progression: from fragmented integrations, to network-based digitalization, to the early stages of agentic execution—establishing the groundwork for scaled, coordinated operations across the supply chain.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest Agentic Business Network, enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to build and manage a scalable digital workforce of governed, no-code AI agents that execute and coordinate mission-critical supply chain operations alongside human teams.

Powered by the Integrate-Once™ OPUS platform, which links 300,000+ authenticated network entities that exchange hundreds of billions of product transactions annually, only TraceLink delivers the industrial foundation required to develop, train, and continuously optimize agentic supply chain talent—governed AI agents—operating across multienterprise processes.

This agentic workforce model redefines how work gets done—expanding capacity, accelerating execution, and enabling safe, secure supply chain ecosystems that serve the greater good and operate with unprecedented agility, intelligence, and productivity beyond the limits of human-only operations, ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality therapies and products when and where they are needed.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004729/TraceLink_logo_v3.jpg