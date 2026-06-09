TraceLink Wins ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Award for OPUS, Advancing Real-Time Multienterprise Supply Chain Execution

Recognition highlights the impact of OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, in helping life sciences and healthcare companies digitalize multienterprise transactions and processes while preparing for agentic supply chain operations across their end-to-end supply chains.

Summary

TraceLink has been named a winner of the Institute for Supply Management Supply Chain Trailblazer Award in the Advanced Technology Digital Impact category for OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions. OPUS helps life sciences and healthcare companies digitalize supply chain execution across trading partners, processes, and real-time business transactions—reducing manual work, improving responsiveness, and creating the required agentic business network foundation for more intelligent, agent-enabled operations.

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today announced it has been named a winner of the ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Award in the Advanced Technology Digital Impact category for OPUS.

The award recognizes solutions that deliver measurable operational results. TraceLink was recognized for building OPUS as an industrial, multienterprise digitalization and no-code agent development platform that enables companies to coordinate and execute work across the end-to-end supply chain—from brand owners, direct suppliers, and external manufacturing partners to logistics and transportation providers, distributors, and dispensers—in real time.

"Supply chain leaders do not need another out-of-date dashboard telling them there is a problem," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "They need a transformational approach to a new agentic supply chain operating model that spans across the partners, processes, and transactions to determine whether their healthcare products can be manufactured, transported, and fulfilled on time with consistency and quality. OPUS gives companies a proven network digitalization platform today that creates the foundation for governed agents to perform supply chain work in concert with human teammates in the future."

Replacing Fragmented Partner Coordination with Real-Time Multienterprise Execution

Supply chain teams manage a constant flow of work across partners—from confirming purchase orders with suppliers, to coordinating production with contract manufacturers, to tracking shipments with logistics providers, to resolving issues with distributors and pharmacies.

Today, much of this work still happens through email, spreadsheets, and manual follow-ups. When something goes wrong—a delayed shipment, a missing order confirmation, or an inventory mismatch—teams must track down information across systems and partners before they can act.

OPUS digitalizes this work through a secure, permissioned, multienterprise operating environment where authorized teams can coordinate supply chain processes using real-time business transactions and partner-specific context. Companies can proactively track the status of orders, production, shipments, and inventory across their trading partner ecosystem and take governed action when exceptions occur.

Organizations that have deployed secure, multienterprise solutions on OPUS can:

Digitalize execution across order-to-cash, external manufacturing, logistics, inventory, and compliance processes.

Use real-time transaction data and process information to detect exceptions before they disrupt supply.

Coordinate actions across authorized teams, trading partners, and systems when orders, shipments, inventory, or production commitments change.

Reduce manual reconciliation by giving teams governed visibility into transaction status, process state, and partner-specific data.

Strengthen governance, consistency, and auditability across multienterprise operations.

Create the operational context required for better human decision-making and future agent-enabled supply chain work.

From Executing Tasks to Performing Work

Most automation is designed to complete predefined steps within a process—sending a notification, routing an approval, validating a transaction, or triggering a handoff. These actions can improve efficiency, but they typically remain bound to a specific task and still require people to interpret context, coordinate across partners, and manage the broader business outcome.

Agentic supply chain operations require more than task automation. They require a secure, multienterprise digitalization platform that gives governed agents access to the transaction data, process intelligence, decision rules, permissions, and partner-specific information needed to reason across the work to be performed. OPUS provides that proven platform and network infrastructure.

With OPUS, governed AI agents operate as permissioned users and can be assigned business objectives across multienterprise supply chain processes, such as improving order fulfillment reliability, reducing inventory disruption, accelerating exception resolution, or strengthening product availability. Instead of completing a single transaction and stopping, agents can monitor process activity across trading partners, evaluate the operational impact of changes, recommend or coordinate the next best action, and escalate to human teams when judgment, approval, or intervention is required.

In practice, this unique agentic supply chain operating model means companies can begin moving from manual coordination toward agent-enabled business processes where:

Exceptions that span orders, shipments, inventory, production commitments, and compliance events are detected earlier using real-time transaction and process context.

Required actions are coordinated across authorized teams, trading partners, and systems according to defined business rules and governance.

Human teams are prompted with the recommendations and next steps needed to resolve issues faster and with greater consistency.

Supply chain work continues to progress across partners with greater control, auditability, and operational resilience.

Rather than automating isolated steps, governed agents help manage the flow of work required to achieve broader supply chain outcomes—improving responsiveness, reducing operational friction, and increasing the capacity of human teams to manage complex, multienterprise operations.

Discover how OPUS provides the secure, multienterprise foundation for scalable, agent-enabled supply chain execution.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest Agentic Business Network, enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to build and manage a scalable digital workforce of governed, no-code AI agents that execute and coordinate mission-critical supply chain operations alongside human teams.

Powered by the Integrate-Once™ OPUS platform, which links 315,000+ authenticated network entities that exchange hundreds of billions of product transactions annually, only TraceLink delivers the industrial foundation required to develop, train, and continuously optimize agentic supply chain talent—governed AI agents—operating across multienterprise processes.

This agentic workforce model redefines how work gets done—expanding capacity, accelerating execution, and enabling safe, secure supply chain ecosystems that serve the greater good and operate with unprecedented agility, intelligence, and productivity beyond the limits of human-only operations, ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality therapies and products when and where they are needed.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.