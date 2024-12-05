TraceLink Honored on Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List

Recognized in the Manufacturing Category for Driving Innovation and Excellence in Supply Chain Solutions

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, proudly announces its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in its Manufacturing category. The prestigious award celebrates the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

The award highlights TraceLink's vital role in the healthcare and life sciences supply chain, where it serves as the backbone for digitally linking the companies that produce and supply critical products that drive patient care. Over the past 18 months, the company has transformed supply chain operations by developing OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS), which facilitates a digital ecosystem of 291,000 verified supply chain partners that link to execute shared, end-to-end supply chain operations.

The recognition follows years of innovation and dedication led by CEO Shabbir Dahod and the TraceLink team, whose mission is to radically improve supply chain resiliency, reduce costs, and enhance service level predictability. Recognizing the need for greater digitalization and integration, TraceLink introduced Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) on OPUS, which empowers companies of all sizes and digital capabilities to integrate, exchange any business transaction, and orchestrate shared business processes on a global scale. By enabling seamless collaboration across diverse data and file formats, MINT helps organizations enhance supply chain efficiency and build stronger partnerships throughout their trading partner networks.

"This honor reflects the incredible dedication of our team to revolutionizing how life-saving medications and supplies are delivered around the globe," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Being named to Inc.'s Best in Business list underscores our commitment to innovation, empowering our customers, and building a more resilient and digitally linked global supply chain."

In October 2024, TraceLink announced the Magnum release of its OPUS platform, the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration. Magnum introduced a reimagined user experience that includes no-code workflow configuration, drag-and-drop editing for multi-enterprise solution experiences, a catalog of pre-built enterprise system integrations, and integrated dashboarding and reporting of end-to-end supply chain processes, giving supply chain leaders a revolutionary new way to achieve business benefits.

For more information or to see the complete Inc. Best in Business list , please visit https://www.inc.com/best-in-business/2024 . To learn more about TraceLink's OPUS Magnum release visit: https://www.tracelink.com/about/news-room/tracelinks-magnum-release-its-opus-platform-will-revolutionize-supply-chain

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading business-media brand trusted by entrepreneurs worldwide for providing the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to build successful companies. Its award-winning content reaches millions of people each month across various platforms, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, honors the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., offering founders exclusive recognition and access to a community of top-tier entrepreneurs. With a portfolio of highly regarded events, including the Inc. 5000 Conference, Inc. continues to empower business leaders and foster growth.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

