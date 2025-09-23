TraceLink Delivers Intelligent Productivity Gains with OPUS Platform Expansion

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, today announced powerful new capabilities in its Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) designed to unlock unprecedented productivity. These enhancements enable finance, commercial, and IT teams to radically improve agility and productivity while reducing costs through agentic orchestration of their end-to-end supply chain.

The new capabilities, introduced across OPUS, Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET), and Serialized Product Intelligence (SPI), deliver focused innovations tailored to specific operational efficiency challenges, yet are architected to operate as a unified platform, amplifying their impact on supply chain performance when used together.

Gives multienterprise teams a scalable capability to manage shared peer-to-peer collaboration processes and solve problems quickly with full audit control and managed user rights—no matter where they sit in their organizations. SPI: Provides accurate, real-time visibility into serialized product movements so companies can reconcile inventory faster and turn compliance requirements into a competitive business advantage.

While each solution delivers meaningful improvements on its own, their true power emerges when orchestrated together—linking real-time partner data (MINT), collaborative task execution (POET), and product movement intelligence (SPI) within the OPUS environment to automate end-to-end workflows, resolve issues faster, and create enterprise-wide productivity gains.

For example:

Commercial teams use OPUS Solution Environment to automate order entry, MINT to instantly exchange order confirmations and invoices with partners, and POET to route exceptions to the right teams for resolution—cutting order cycle time in half and improving cash flow. Regulatory Audit Readiness: SPI provides full product movement history, while POET collects supporting documentation from external partners via email-triggered workflows, and MINT ensures all records are synchronized—making audits faster and reducing compliance risk.

Together, these orchestrated capabilities form a linked layer that helps automate processes, resolve issues faster, and strengthen collaboration, internally and with upstream and downstream partners—driving measurable gains in efficiency, resilience, and customer service.

What Supply Chain Leaders Are Saying

At TraceLink's FutureLink 2025 conference in Boston, Swami Iyer, CEO of Aurobindo USA, one of the world's largest generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, said during his keynote:

"We were looking for a digital solution [OPUS] to unify our external and internal data to create visibility on a comprehensive basis for the entire supply chain. We found TraceLink to be a great partner with an extremely powerful platform, having huge potential to transform our processes to achieve a unified supply chain system."

"Supply chains today are under constant pressure from disruptions, regulatory demands, and the complexity of working with many partners—in many cases around the world. OPUS and its solutions are designed to give companies a smarter way to manage that complexity by linking data, automating routine tasks, and surfacing issues before they become costly problems. The result is rapid decision-making, fewer disruptions, and a supply chain that's built to adapt—and that's the future we're helping our customers achieve," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink.

Unleashing Productivity Through a No-Code Agentic Orchestration Platform

Rising demands for supply chains to be more agile, intelligent, and collaborative are still undermined by fragmented systems and manual processes that slow productivity. TraceLink addresses these challenges with its B2N Integrate-Once™ model, enabling companies of any size to operate on a shared digital network. Building on this foundation, the latest platform enhancements deliver targeted innovations designed to streamline workflows, reduce inefficiencies, and accelerate decisions—working in unison across the OPUS platform to amplify enterprise-wide productivity and lay the basis for forthcoming advancements in agentic orchestration.

Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS)

Accelerates the speed and ease for business users to design and deploy automated workflows, such as order processing, inventory reconciliation, and partner data exchanges. These improvements shorten development cycles and allow teams to adapt processes more quickly without heavy IT involvement—boosting overall productivity. Increased Message Processing Throughput: Optimizes the speed and scalability of transaction handling within the OPUS platform, enabling companies to process larger volumes of multienterprise messages and data exchanges faster and more reliably—without requiring additional internal resources.

Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT)

Access 20+ ready-to-use end-to-end reports and dashboards covering order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and inventory management—delivering fast, actionable insights without the requirement to build them in third-party business intelligence tools. New Download and Email Enhancements: Boosts flexibility by letting users download exchanged files directly from the UI and send transactions as email attachments—removing friction in day-to-day collaboration. This ensures partners can access critical documents promptly, streamline exception handling, and reduce delays in decision-making and issue resolution.

Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET)

Create/Update via Email Support: Let teams start, update, and track work items directly from email, making exception handling easier and helping issues get resolved faster.

Serialized Product Intelligence (SPI)

Enhanced Lot and Serialized Product Monitoring: Gives teams complete visibility into product events and inventory status, enabling teams to proactively detect anomalies and discrepancies in real time—accelerating issue resolution and reducing work in keeping accurate inventory counts.

Showcasing the Future of Supply Chain Productivity

Join TraceLink at FutureLink Barcelona , October 6-8, 2025, to see how life sciences and healthcare leaders are boosting productivity today by automating manual processes, accelerating decision cycles, and eliminating supply chain blind spots. TraceLink also will unveil early innovations in agentic orchestration.

To explore the full scope of TraceLink's platform and product innovations and see how these capabilities are driving real-world transformation, please visit www.tracelink.com .

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

