TraceLink Co-Founder and SVP of Supply Network Products Lucy Deus Named Recipient of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

Deus was recognized in the Trailblazers category, which honors female leaders who continue to pave the way for future women in logistics

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the only no-code platform for intelligent orchestration of end-to-end supply chains, proudly announces that Lucy Deus, SVP of Supply Network Products at TraceLink, has been named a winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award. These prestigious awards honor female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a strong foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.

As global supply chains face increased complexity, challenges, and digitalization opportunities, Lucy Deus is driving transformational change at TraceLink for the benefit of its customers and patients globally. As a critical leadership voice, Deus has been instrumental in bringing the voice of the customer and supply chain experience to help shape its unique Opus platform as a critical supply chain digitalization capability. This collaboration has ensured that the platform is optimized to meet the real-world needs of supply chain stakeholders, offering greater efficiency, visibility, and collaboration.

The upcoming Magnum release of TraceLink's Opus Platform introduces revolutionary capabilities, including the highly anticipated orchestrations for use cases including external manufacturing, logistics, and commerce. These orchestrations streamline processes such as forecast collaboration, production planning, supplier collaboration, inventory management, order management, warehouse and logistics, financial reconciliation, and returns management—delivering unprecedented speed and flexibility across the supply chain.

This platform release also features:

A universal integration platform with "integrate-once" support for all modes of integration, simplifying connectivity across customer and partner systems.

A no-code solution designer for rapid deployment of multi-enterprise solutions by business users, accelerating time to value and reducing the cost of end-to-end supply chain digitalization projects.

The industry's first end-to-end digital orchestration engine and next-generation B2B transaction exchange, enhancing transaction speed and precision.

Configurable supply chain reports and dashboards, offering real-time process visibility for improved collaboration and decision-making.

A generative AI co-pilot, designed to accelerate supply chain digitalization and optimize operational performance.

"Lucy embodies the essence of leadership, innovation, and impact in our industry," said Shabbir Dahod, President and Chief Executive Officer of TraceLink. "Her contributions, from leading cutting-edge product teams to influencing global standards, have set new benchmarks for excellence and underscore her relentless commitment to improving supply chain outcomes for businesses and patients alike. Her story is a testament to what can be achieved through dedication and forward-thinking."

A true pioneer in the field, Lucy played a significant role in standardizing supply chain traceability as a technical editor for EPCglobal, a GS1 initiative for industry-driven standards. Her leadership has not only advanced the industry but has also earned her numerous accolades, including the 2017 Boston Business Journal "Women to Watch in Science and Technology," the 2009 PharmaVoice 100 "Most Inspiring People," and the 2008 EPCglobal "Person of the Year." In addition to standards, Lucy holds patents for critical technologies in the supply chain domain, including dynamic full-product lifecycle pharmaceutical data distribution and methods for collaborative execution of business processes.

Reflecting on her recognition, Deus shared, "This honor is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the incredible teamwork and innovation that drive our field forward. I am inspired by my colleagues and fellow award recipients and am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to advancements that enhance supply chain processes and positively impact businesses and patient outcomes."

The full list of winners can be found here . Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum , set to take place November 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta.

About TraceLink Inc.:

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive:

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

