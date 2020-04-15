Toyo Styrene Licenses Agilyx Technology in Japan

Agilyx expands its markets to deliver circular solution for post-consumer polystyrene in Japan

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), the leader in chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into polymers, chemicals, and low carbon fuels, announces the licensing of its technology to Toyo Styrene Co., LTD ("Toyo Styrene"), an affiliate of Denka Company Limited. The site technology license agreement enables Toyo Styrene to deploy the Agilyx technology near Toyo Styrene's facility in the Chiba Prefecture of Japan. The facility will focus on recycling post-use polystyrene back to styrene monomer.

"This announcement marks our formal entrance into the Asian markets to deliver circular pathways for plastics." stated Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx. "We are excited to be working with a group that shares our mission of reducing the impact on the global environment by increasing recycled content in new products while reducing the dependency on virgin material. Toyo Styrene has been a leader in developing eco-friendly products for the efficient use of plastics."

"I am pleased with announcing the License Agreement with Agilyx which has the unique pyrolysis technology for used polystyrene into styrene monomer," stated Sanshiro Matsushita, President of Toyo Styrene. "This is the very beginning for true circular economy society in Japan. We will enhance the chemical recycling for PS by making use of the characteristics that PS is relatively easier to be depolymerized to SM than other plastics. We will achieve that recycled "refreshed" PS is able to use for PS food containers with no problem with both quality and safety."

Agilyx and Toyo Styrene will commence engineering and development of the facility immediately. The state-of-the-art depolymerization plant will have a processing capacity of up to 10 tons per day of post-use polystyrene. Toyo Styrene will purify the styrene monomer oil produced from the technology into a high purified styrene monomer using their proprietary purification technology. The manufacture of styrene through depolymerization of post-use polystyrene has a lower carbon footprint as compared to virgin styrene monomer. The facility is expected to commence operations in early in 2022.

Agilyx is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The company has developed the first commercial system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene products. The company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first to market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers and fuels. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and both private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at info@agilyx.com. For more information, follow us on social media and visit www.agilyx.com.

Toyo Styrene was established in April 1999 as a company of consolidated polystyrene business carved out from Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha(Current: Denka Co., Ltd.), Nippon Steel Chemical Co., Ltd.(Current:NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd.),and Daicel Chemical Co.(Current:Daicel Corporation). Since then, Toyo Styrene has been developing constantly the new high performance grade for answering the needs of customers such asEX7, HMT1, GA, Eneryts and FR-PS as well. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.toyo-st.co.jp.

