Agilyx ASA - EUR 14 million placement of the Convertible Bonds fully funds execution of updated strategy through 2027

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX: OTCQX: AGXXF: ISIN: NO0010872468: WKN: A2QGQ) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") references the November 4 and October 24, 2025 stock exchange notices regarding the successful placements of Tranche 1 of EUR 24 million subordinated convertible bonds with maturity date 30 June 2028 and with ISIN NO0013684860 (the "Convertible Bonds").

Agilyx today announces a bond tap issue of EUR 14 million of the Convertible Bonds (the "Bond Tap Issue"). Following the Bond Tap Issue, the total issued amount of the Convertible Bonds is EUR 37.4 million. The Bond Tap Issue was priced at 80% of par value. The placement is expected to settle on 5th March 2026. The Bond Tap Issue was executed following a reverse enquiry through Arctic Securities. The Company will convene an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to be held on or around 2nd March 2026 to seek a resolution to make the Convertible Bonds convertible into Shares while disapplying shareholders' preferential rights, in line with the previous Bond issues under Tranche 1. "The placement of these additional convertible bonds together with our pending redemption of our senior bonds materially strengthens Agilyx's liquidity position and provides funding visibility through 2027 as we execute our updated strategy" said Ranjeet Bhatia, CEO of Agilyx. "Our near-term priority is disciplined execution at GreenDot, where we see a clear path to near-term earnings growth and strong value creation." "At the same time, Agilyx retains exposure to attractive, capital-light upside through its technology portfolio. Styrenyx represents a scalable licensing opportunity, while long-term offtake agreements at Agilyx provide strategic positioning and optionality without incremental capital commitments. Following the strategic reorganization, Agilyx is structured to combine near-term cash generation with longer-term growth opportunities in a more resilient and value-focused way." This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. About Agilyx Agilyx ASA is a leading global investment platform supporting the development of plastic waste feedstock supply to the recycling industry. Through its 44% stake in GreenDot Global, Europe's largest waste plastic recycling platform, generating over EUR 400 million in annual revenues, Agilyx has access to large volumes of post-use plastic and advanced sorting and recycling infrastructure in Germany, Austria, and Italy, helping supply critical European-sourced feedstock to the European recycling markets. Agilyx markets Styrenyx, its proprietary advanced recycling technology, to recycle polystyrene waste into recycled styrene monomers for reuse in new, high-quality products. By enabling the shift from a linear "make-take-waste" model to a circular economy, Agilyx helps solve the crisis of plastic waste and supports the global transition to a low-carbon future. Inquiries: investors@agilyx.com Learn more at: www.agilyx.com For media resources, visit: https://www.agilyx.com/media-room/

