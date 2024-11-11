TOPPAN Digital Language announces the launch of STREAM AI and Managed AI

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPPAN Digital Language (TDL), a leading provider of language solutions for high-risk and business-critical content announces the launch of the "STREAM AI" technology platform and its "Managed AI" service offering.

Customers with high-volume multilingual content are seeking cutting-edge and secure tools to streamline localization processes and to drive productivity, without compromising on quality and compliance. As leaders in the Language Services industry, we understand the need to harness advanced AI technologies, including Neural Machine Translation (NMT), generative AI and AI analytics to meet these goals.

To help customers navigate technology choices and simplify AI adoption, we are pleased to announce STREAM AI, the latest upgrade to our proprietary end-to-end translation management platform, along with our Managed AI managed services. For companies ready to accelerate their global reach and leverage the latest in AI technology, STREAM AI and TDL Managed AI represent the future of multilingual content localization.

About STREAM AI

STREAM AI delivers a suite of enhancements to enable seamless integration and management of proprietary and third-party AI applications for localization processes. It supports the implementation and operationalization of a broad spectrum of AI functionality, empowering customers to transition from AI exploration into large-scale production in a secure environment. At launch, STREAM AI introduces six key features, which will turbocharge productivity:

Integrates Proprietary and Third-Party AI Solutions

STREAM AI is a secure and flexible platform, incorporating TDL proprietary and third-party AI solutions for advanced translation, text generation, speech recognition and image handling. The platform also supports entity recognition for PHI and PII, enabling customers to meet data protection requirements. Contextual AI for Brand Consistency

Our Contextual AI feature applies brand-specific style guides and tone-of-voice to all multilingual content, preserving the company's brand identity all languages. Human in the loop + AI Collaboration for Optimal Results

Using adaptive NMT alongside the latest LLM technology, STREAM AI enhances translation accuracy by incorporating human input at key stages. Configurable thresholds allow clients to optimize when and how human input is applied, achieving high-precision and consistent translations. Automated Source Content Preparation for Maximum Efficiency

By automating content preparation, including Optical Character Recognition (OCR), tag placement and grammatical correction, STREAM AI maximizes efficiency. This feature ensures that all text is formatted correctly and ready for translation, significantly reducing time and error rates. AI-Driven Language Processing

STREAM AI uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) frameworks, an advanced method that enhances editing accuracy by incorporating relevant context, content assets and metadata from expert-user interactions. This continuous optimization process through connected data knowledge bases improves translation quality over time. Project-specific Automation

STREAM AI intelligently manages project workflows by selecting optimal models, assigning linguists and adjusting configurations based on project-specific needs. This adaptive feature helps deliver projects with precision.

About Managed AI

Alongside STREAM AI, we are excited to announce Managed AI, a managed service that provides customers with a robust and complete AI solution. Managed AI pairs our technology platform with expert support in implementation, data management, quality assurance, compliance and security, enabling customers to leverage AI with confidence. With human-in-the-loop quality control and model management, TDL Managed AI offers the highest standards in multilingual AI performance.

Nicolas Bosovsky, Chief Operating Officer of TOPPAN Digital Language said: "AI offers enormous potential in language services, not only to automate and enhance current workflows and services but to fundamentally transform how multilingual content is created and managed. For our customers, a clear, dependable path to implement and manage these AI technologies is essential, ensuring scalability, reliability and future-proof resilience. With the launch of STREAM AI and Managed AI, we are excited to deliver a comprehensive, AI-driven approach that empowers our clients to unlock the value of AI - securely, sustainably and strategically."

