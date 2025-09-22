TOPPAN Digital Language Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification for Highest Information Protection Assurance

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPPAN Digital Language, a leading provider of tech-enabled language solutions for high-risk content, today announced that its proprietary technology STREAM AI has earned HITRUST r2 Certification for information security, the most rigorous and widely recognized credential in the industry.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that STREAM AI has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places TOPPAN Digital Language in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

By incorporating federal and state regulations, industry standards and a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program provides organizations with a comprehensive, flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours face constant pressure to address emerging threats while meeting complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Rafa Zaragoza, Senior Director of Quality, Compliance & Language Delivery at TOPPAN Digital Language. "Achieving HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates to our customers that we meet the industry's highest standards for data protection and information security."

"Without consistency, transparency and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President, Quality at HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that TOPPAN Digital Language takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

With the r2 Certification, TOPPAN Digital Language further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for global enterprises operating in highly regulated industries.

About TOPPAN Digital Language

TOPPAN Digital Language is a leading provider of tech-enabled language solutions for high-risk content. Specializing in advanced translation, localization and multilingual workflow solutions, TDL supports industries including financial services, life sciences and market research, empowering global businesses to communicate securely, effectively and confidently in any market.

TOPPAN Digital Language media contact:

marketing@toppandigital.com

