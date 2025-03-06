Top-rated US health system expands Sectra's enterprise imaging solution with digital pathology to enhance collaboration for improved cancer care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that a US health system will expand its use of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution with digital pathology. The digital solution will enhance diagnostic speed by enabling pathologists to review and collaborate on cases more effectively. Moreover, using the same system to store and view images and information from various medical specialties enables integrated diagnostics, which is key for efficient cancer care.

The digital pathology module is an addition to the health system's use of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution within radiology, mammography, and orthopaedics since 2018. This module will enable their pathologists to enhance review and collaboration while seamlessly integrating AI tools for added benefits. The digital workflow provides instant and, when needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.

"Unifying different medical specialties in the same platform leads to several advantages, but above all it fosters collaboration between specialties around patient cases, so-called integrated diagnostics. This is particularly beneficial in cancer care. By taking this step, this healthcare provider demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics, and we are excited to support them on this journey," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

The contract for the digital pathology module of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed in January 2025.

The digital pathology module is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

