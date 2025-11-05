Top-rated Canadian healthcare provider adopts Sectra's enterprise imaging as a cloud solution for enhanced patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is implementing its enterprise imaging as a fully managed cloud solution at Southlake Health in Canada. This will streamline workflows and facilitate collaboration within and between the healthcare provider's radiology and breast imaging departments. Moreover, being operated on cloud technology, the solution will strengthen scalability and security. This transition will contribute to enhanced and faster diagnostics, ultimately improving the care they provide for their patients.

Southlake Health provides care to Northern York Region and Southern Simcoe County in Canada. In 2025, Southlake was recognized among the top three community hospitals in Ontario, and as one of the top hospitals in Canada that has earned Exemplary Accreditation Standing for their high-quality care and patient safety. Every year the healthcare provider performs approximately 240,000 exams.

"As Sectra will take full responsibility for the system's technology, it will ease the burden on our IT team. We also hope to enhance diagnostic speed for our physicians as this transition will provide them with tools for increased efficiency and improved collaboration capabilities. We are happy to begin implementing Sectra's cloud solution and are looking forward to experiencing the benefits it will bring for our organization and staff," says Amir Soheili, Vice President, Digital Health and Diagnostics at Southlake Health.

As Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed cloud solution, Sectra will monitor, optimize, and continuously upgrade the solution, alleviating the burden from IT teams at Southlake Health. The solution can also be scaled to accommodate growth as volumes increase and expansion into other imaging specialties.

"In healthcare, even a brief system outage can delay critical diagnoses or treatment. That's why secure, resilient infrastructure is essential," says Nader Soltani, President of Sectra in Canada. "By moving their imaging infrastructure to Sectra One Cloud, Southlake is strengthening its ability to protect patient data and keep imaging systems running—no matter what. We're honored to support Southlake in this transition."

The implementation of Sectra One Cloud now underway at Southlake Health follows a subscription-based contract signed in the first quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year. The healthcare provider will initially utilize the solution's modules for radiology and breast imaging, as well as Sectra's VNA (vendor-neutral archive).

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About Southlake Health

For 100 years and counting, Southlake Health has built healthy communities through leading edge care with an unwavering pride for people, place, and performance. Over the years, Southlake Health has evolved into one of Canada's top healthcare organizations. It is more than a single centre. Southlake Health is a network of expertise, compassion, and excellence that delivers health and wellness, close to home.

With 6,000 staff, medical staff, volunteers and learners, as well as an operating budget in excess of $600 million, Southlake Health operates several sites to deliver care to patients across northern York Region and southern Simcoe County. It also provides specialized cardiac and cancer care to patients as far north as Muskoka and as far south as North York through its regional programs.

